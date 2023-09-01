Plants have other benefits besides beauty

Rosmarinus officinalis "Renzels". PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

When planning what to include in your garden, consider the fact that many plants have more than one use or moment of appeal.

You may plant a flowering cherry because you love the spring blossom, but there’s the additional bonus of summer shade, autumn foliage and the silhouette of branches in winter. In a garden border, hedge or shelter belt, reflect upon other things the planting could provide besides the aesthetic beauty, buffer or privacy you require.

Foliage colour, texture and fragrance is extremely varied among plants, and as well as the usual look of the leaves, new spring growth or deciduous autumn colour can provide further visual delight.

Flowers can be pretty, scented, provide food for insects and birds, and then go on to develop into fruit for harvesting. There may be other plant parts useful for culinary or herbal purposes.

Bark is often textured and coloured. The planting can provide a haven for wildlife and a natural framework for climbing plants.

Rosmarinus officinalis "Renzels" (also known as Irene, pictured) is an excellent prostrate rosemary for a hot, dry bank. Not only does it smother any weeds and stop the soil from eroding, but the gorgeous violet-blue flowers are loved by bees, the delicious scent of the foliage wafts around the garden and you can harvest it for culinary or other herbal uses.

The long flowering season starts in late winter, going right into summer. Irene is in flower on the bank above the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.

For further information contact Robyn Abernethy.