Rugosa an easy-care rose with attractive display in all seasons

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Latin word rugosa means "wrinkled" and the leaves on rugosa roses certainly live up to their name.

Rich green, crinkled, serrated leaves with pronounced veins are often produced in five or seven leaflets.

Rugosa roses fit into the low maintenance, generally disease-resistant and easy-care roses category. They are capable of growing in difficult conditions.

Suitable in a cottage garden, as a stand-alone rose, grouping or hedge planting, it’s just a case of choosing the right one for the right location.

Flowering starts about late October or early November and can continue through to summer. Many have a fragrance.

By leaving on spent flowers you will enjoy a lovely display of attractive hips over the autumn and into the winter months. In autumn there is also an attractive change of leaf colour before leaf drop.

Some rugosas do have a suckering habit but these suckers can be easily removed regularly to contain them. Prune to remove old and weak wood or shape as required.

Rugosa roses are available in a wide colour range, so you are sure to find one of a suitable size, growth habit and colour for your garden.

Pictured is Rosa "Linda Campbell"— a repeat flowerer with semi-double, red flowers in large clusters with attractive foliage. Flowering alongside is "Agnes" — always the first one to flower in the collection with lovely soft primrose-yellow flowers fading to white.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Linda Hellyer.