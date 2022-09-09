Showcasing Southern architecture

The University of Otago Dental School will be one of the visits on a walking tour of the educational precinct. PHOTOS: ODT FILES

Guided walks and a series of talks, including one on the "game" of architecture, are part of Southern Architecture Week starting on Tuesday.

Anthony Hoete, founder of WHAT_architecture in London, will present the 2022 Ted McCoy Public Lecture with the proposition that architecture is a game, played with a set of rules and roles that the architect is not entirely in control of, but that can be positively transformed with appropriate strategies.

Meanwhile, a pecha kucha event will bring together architects, artists, urban designers, heritage developers and others to present their personal thoughts on Dunedin’s architecture, urban issues, culture, heritage and sustainability. Confirmed speakers include Skye Duncan, Megan Potiki, Dr Glen Hazelton, Dr Jean-Luc Payan, Prof Janet Stephenson and Lawrie Forbes.

Arrowtown’s historical main street (pictured here in 1907) will be the focus of one of the events of Southern Architecture Week.

Members of the public will be able to take a "walk through time" of Arrowtown’s main street, from the gold rush and the massive growth that accompanied it to the late 19th century decline and examples of heritage preservation. Presented by local architect Ed Elliott, this will take the form of a talk in Dunedin and a guided walk in Arrowtown.

Finally, a guided walking tour will take in three recent buildings in Dunedin’s education precinct — the University of Otago Dental School, University of Otago School of Music and Otago Polytechnic student accommodation.

Entry to all events is free.

Schedule

Arrowtown Walk Through Time

Talk: September 13 at 5pm, O Block (Owheo Building), Otago Polytechnic, 115 Anzac Ave, Dunedin.

Walk: September 17 at 2pm. Meet in the Village Green in Buckingham St, Arrowtown.

Pecha Kucha

September 14 at 6.30pm in Josephine Foyer, Toitu Museum, 31 Queens Garden, Dunedin. Free entry but register via Eventbrite.

"Game of Architecture", the 2022 Ted McCoy Public Lecture.

Dunedin: September 15 at 6.30pm, O Block (Owheo Building), Otago Polytechnic.

Queenstown: September 16 at 6.30pm, Icon Conference Centre, Heritage Hotel, 91 Fernhill Rd.

Education Precinct Walking Tour

September 17, 1pm-4pm. Meet at the front of the Dental School, the Walsh Building (old main entrance), 310 Great King St, Dunedin.