Showcasing Southern architecture

Anthony Hoete, founder of WHAT_architecture in London, will present the 2022 Ted McCoy Public Lecture with the proposition that architecture is a game, played with a set of rules and roles that the architect is not entirely in control of, but that can be positively transformed with appropriate strategies.
Meanwhile, a pecha kucha event will bring together architects, artists, urban designers, heritage developers and others to present their personal thoughts on Dunedin’s architecture, urban issues, culture, heritage and sustainability. Confirmed speakers include Skye Duncan, Megan Potiki, Dr Glen Hazelton, Dr Jean-Luc Payan, Prof Janet Stephenson and Lawrie Forbes.
Finally, a guided walking tour will take in three recent buildings in Dunedin’s education precinct — the University of Otago Dental School, University of Otago School of Music and Otago Polytechnic student accommodation.
Entry to all events is free.
Schedule
Arrowtown Walk Through Time
Talk: September 13 at 5pm, O Block (Owheo Building), Otago Polytechnic, 115 Anzac Ave, Dunedin.
Walk: September 17 at 2pm. Meet in the Village Green in Buckingham St, Arrowtown.
Pecha Kucha
September 14 at 6.30pm in Josephine Foyer, Toitu Museum, 31 Queens Garden, Dunedin. Free entry but register via Eventbrite.
"Game of Architecture", the 2022 Ted McCoy Public Lecture.
Dunedin: September 15 at 6.30pm, O Block (Owheo Building), Otago Polytechnic.
Queenstown: September 16 at 6.30pm, Icon Conference Centre, Heritage Hotel, 91 Fernhill Rd.
Education Precinct Walking Tour
September 17, 1pm-4pm. Meet at the front of the Dental School, the Walsh Building (old main entrance), 310 Great King St, Dunedin.