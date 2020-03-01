Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
13
|
8
Friday,
Fri,
8
May
May
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Your garden: May 8
Vegetables
Spiky pods’ flesh widely useful
Spiky pods’ flesh widely useful
The winter garden glasshouse may be closed for now but as life grows on there are still many interesting plants to share with you.
Modern for family life
Modern for family life
Modern interiors complement a Wanaka home built from concrete and steel.
When entrapment can be entertaining
When entrapment can be entertaining
Gillian Vine looks at some carnivorous plants with kiddy appeal.
Modern takes on heritage
Modern takes on heritage
People think that older varieties have more flavour, but it’s often simply not true, writes James Wong.
Aviary still a popular daily destination
Aviary still a popular daily destination
"Sid" the Sulphur Crested Cockatoo has noticed a reduction in his adoring fan base over the past few weeks.
Nature gives form, function
Nature gives form, function
Returning from overseas, a New Zealand couple decided to build a relaxed family home that made the most of the great outdoors.
Worms will trump your spades
Worms will trump your spades
The most back-breaking job in the garden is not necessary — because worms will aerate your beds, writes James Wong.
Woodland fashion transplants to NZ
Woodland fashion transplants to NZ
The first clearing and planting for the woodland garden we know as Dunedin Botanic Garden’s Rhododendron Dell began in June 1914.
Ask Dr Compost: April 21
Ask Dr Compost: April 21
So you’re stuck at home, the hedges are trimmed, the lawns are mowed. What to do with all that greenwaste? That is where Ben Elms (aka Dr Compost) comes in.
Growing veges for the table
Growing veges for the table
Gillian Vine says growing some of your own food has never been more enticing.
Your garden: April 17
Your garden: April 17
Think ahead to spring and start improving heavy, clay-based soil by digging it roughly so different levels are exposed to winter frosts, winds, rain and sun. Raw manure can be added to break down during winter.
Sprucing up the house
Sprucing up the house
Staying at home is a reality for many of us, but it could be the ideal time to complete some long-overdue home maintenance or improvements. Kim Dungey reports.
Going out in a blaze of glory
Going out in a blaze of glory
Poppies, radishes and spring onions are some of the cheerful flowers and vegetables you can plant now, writes James Wong.
Ask Dr Compost: April 14
Ask Dr Compost: April 14
So you’re stuck at home. The hedges are trimmed, the lawns are mowed. What to do with all that green waste? That is where Ben Elms (aka Dr Compost) comes in.
Southern Architecture Awards finalists listed
Southern Architecture Awards finalists listed
The New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) southern branch shortlisted its 26 finalists in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards last week.
Modern touch in classic villa
Modern touch in classic villa
Vintage finds sit alongside contemporary art and hand-blown glass in this Dunedin villa. Kim Dungey reports.
Autumn’s hidden gems
Autumn’s hidden gems
It's hard to miss the dramatic cues of colour in the garden at this time of year. Maple, liquidambar, flowering cherries and rowan are some of the well-known trees which deliver incredible autumn...
Ask Dr Compost
Ask Dr Compost
Dear Dr, What can - and shouldn’t - go in the compost?
Right size for a full life
Right size for a full life
Dunedin is home to a small but growing number of apartments. Kim Dungey talks to a couple who own one of them and who enjoy living with less.
1
2
3
next ›
last »
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Home & Garden
Your garden: May 8
Spiky pods’ flesh widely useful
Modern for family life
When entrapment can be entertaining
Modern takes on heritage
Latest News
Relief package will be welcome boost: Sport Otago
Hotels to go back on stream
Walker positive about chances of staging PBA tournament
Changed budget context to be mulled online
'Strange' burglaries in West Coast town continue
No need to tamper with rule — Walter
sport
Grass watered by remote control
Walker positive about chances of staging PBA tournament
No need to tamper with rule — Walter
Relief package will be welcome boost: Sport Otago