Life & Style

    Your garden: April 17

    Your garden: April 17

    Think ahead to spring and start improving heavy, clay-based soil by digging it roughly so different levels are exposed to winter frosts, winds, rain and sun. Raw manure can be added to break down during winter.

    Autumn’s hidden gems

    Photo: Peter McIntosh

    Autumn’s hidden gems

    It's hard to miss the dramatic cues of colour in the garden at this time of year. Maple, liquidambar, flowering cherries and rowan are some of the well-known trees which deliver incredible autumn...

    Connect with us

    Home & Garden

    Latest News

    sport