Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
13
|
9
Friday,
Fri,
14
May
May
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Home & Garden
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Your garden: May 14
What's happening your garden this week?
Take advantage of autumn’s beauty
Take advantage of autumn’s beauty
With shorter days and cooler temperatures, lush summer foliage and bright blooms give way to autumnal colours as nature slows down and prepares for the cold winter days that lie ahead.
Home away from home
Home away from home
It was on a Japanese ski trip that the owners of this Wanaka house came to appreciate the efficiency of small spaces. Kim Dungey reports.
Bright, beautiful barberry
Bright, beautiful barberry
Prickly but pretty, barberry is making a comeback, Gillian Vine says.
Kaka quickly adopts chick
Kaka quickly adopts chick
Earlier this year, the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital had a puzzling case of toxoplasmosis in a family of South Island kaka sent to them from the Te Anau Bird Park, following the death of one of the...
Your garden: May 7
Your garden: May 7
What's happening in your garden this week?
A pop of colour makes a big difference
A pop of colour makes a big difference
Anyone can bring colour into their homes with paint, wallpaper, flowers, plants, pillows or throws, writes Geraldine James in this edited extract from A Pop of Colour.
Blooms take top two spots
Blooms take top two spots
Picking a pair of prize-winning chrysanthemums came as a blooming surprise to Julie Judd.
Historic packhouse on property for sale
Historic packhouse on property for sale
A historic packhouse from the beginnings of fruit cultivation in Central Otago is being sold as part of a lifestyle property in Coal Creek.
Chilean woodland climber rings a bell
Chilean woodland climber rings a bell
Autumn to early winter is the main flowering time for Lapageria rosea, the Chilean bellflower.
Your garden: April 30
Your garden: April 30
What's happening in your garden this week?
Garden rules made to be broken
Garden rules made to be broken
No need to listen to too much good advice, writes James Wong. Just get stuck in and have some fun.
Treehouse dream in Haka Valley
'Kind of paradise': Couple realise treehouse dream
If putting a treehouse on the side of a cliff, in a forest, with swing bridges, was easy, more people would be doing it.
Historic home gets new lease of life
Historic home gets new lease of life
This heritage home has been transformed with a sensitive addition that provides for modern, practical living. Kim Dungey reports.
Reputations aside, hawthorns have a place
Reputations aside, hawthorns have a place
The genus Crataegus contains hundreds of species, all from the northern hemisphere, but has developed a bad name due to the invasive European or better-known common hawthorn, Crataegus monogyna.
Gardens brighten hospital visit
Gardens brighten hospital visit
Gillian Vine gets a buzz from a hospital visit.
Your garden: April 23
Your garden: April 23
What's happening in your garden this week?
NZ natives suitable for indoor plantings
NZ natives suitable for indoor plantings
Not many indoor plants originate from temperate climates like ours, but how about giving some New Zealand natives a go in your indoor jungle?
Desert plant surprises owner
Desert plant surprises owner
After 20 years of watching and waiting, Raewyn Luscombe was close to digging out her rare Agave americana plant — then she spotted something yellow sprouting.
Your garden: April 16
Your garden: April 16
What's happening in your garden this week?
1
2
3
next ›
last »
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Home & Garden
Your garden: May 14
Take advantage of autumn’s beauty
Home away from home
Bright, beautiful barberry
Kaka quickly adopts chick
Latest News
NZ coaches against two-point shot
Apprehension, kindness, cruelty as Countdown reopens
Pressure mounts for repatriation flight for Kiwis in India
The South Today Thursday 13 May 2021
Highlanders among those in Bruno Mars hoax
'Chuffed to be alive': Charity walker determined to get back on road
sport
First XV rugby: The teams at a glance
Young coach aiming for ‘very, very top’
Twice as many men now playing
Hard work key for de Groot