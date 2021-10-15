Time to spring into action in the garden

Hemerocallis "Sings the Blues". PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Now is the time to complete spring tasks from the “to do” list. Days are getting longer, the soil and weather conditions are warming up and the garden is enticing us out.

Roses are showing good signs of new growth and will benefit with some all-purpose rose fertiliser sprinkled around the drip line to give them a boost. At any early signs of aphids, scrunch them between your fingers or wash them off with the hose.

Prune any of the early spring flowering shrubs that have finished flowering — mainly to shape and tidy and remove any dead wood.

There is still time to divide perennials that are not too far into growth. It's a budget-friendly way to fill your garden or share plants with friends.

Now’s also a good time to carry out planting as there is good moisture in the soil so maybe a garden centre visit is required.

Start a compost bin if you don’t already have one. It's a great way to deal with garden material that is suitable for composting and down the track you have your own compost to put back into your garden.

Mulch your garden after you have completed the above tasks. It’s an ideal time to add a mulch to the garden to help retain moisture and suppress the weeds and completes the tidying up after all the hard work.

Then sit back and admire the results.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Linda Hellyer.