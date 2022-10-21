Vertical layers key in garden design

London plane tree 'Platanus x hispanica' towers over camellias, hostas and woodland anemones in the Dunedin Botanic Garden, letting light through in winter and creating shade in summer. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The success of establishing a garden involves considering the dimensions of space as well as the effects of time.

In one area of the camellia collection, the use of vertical space is seen to great effect. The top layer is dominated by a beautiful London plane tree Platanus x hispanica whose crown reaches high into the sky. It is anchored firmly to the ground by its broad trunk dappled in olive green to grey patches. Underneath the large spreading canopy is a group of shade-loving camellias. Camellias fill in this middle space with most reaching 2-3m in height. Completing the picture are the groundcovers. The area in front of the plane tree is dominated by a large group of Hosta sieboldiana. Interplanted are drifts of crocuses and spreading woodland anemones.

The plane tree remains leafless until mid-October. The dappled shade it provides at this time enhances the camellias which are in their full glory throughout spring. Groundcovers emerge from the ground and flower in quick succession; the bright yellow crocuses first, quickly followed and covered by the spreading woodland anemones, then, with perfect timing, covering the dying foliage of the crocuses and anemones, large sculptural leaves of Hosta sieboldiana emerge.

In late spring, the effects of the large leaves of the London plane tree become more evident creating a shady atmosphere. Over summer the hostas will flower and then, in autumn, the deciduous plane tree and hostas display shades of autumn hues before falling or collapsing to the ground completing another cycle of the seasons.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.

For further information contact MarianneGroothuis