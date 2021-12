A Christchurch home with an undulating roof and a strong sculptural presence is the Master Builders’ national supreme house of the year.

Located in Fendalton, it comprises three concrete pavilions tied together by a sweeping copper roof.

The owners wanted ‘‘gezelligheid’’ (the Dutch term for conviviality, friendly, enjoyable and cosy) and that’s precisely what they got.

Beneath the roof that crests and curves like waves is a home that is expansive yet intimate. Curved windows fill the 405sq m, four-bedroom house with light, while the patio beneath one of the copper curves links to the garden and stream beyond.

The judges said the design created major construction challenges but builder Clive Barrington Construction relished in delivering a home of supreme quality.