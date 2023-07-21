Winter goes troppo

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Among the many beautiful plants in the Winter Garden few can rival the captivating beauty and romantic allure of the bird-of-paradise plant/flower. Belonging to the genus Strelitzia this elegant and fascinating perennial originates and thrives in tropical South Africa.
Most species of Strelitzia, such as Strelitzia reginae, have large broad blueish green leaves that look like those of banana plants. However, in contrast Strelitzia juncea has very long, thin needle-like leaves that gracefully stand out amid the surrounding foliage. The most attractive part of this plant is of course the iconic blooms that boast exquisite vibrant orange and blue petals resembling the plumage of a tropical bird in full flight which beckons to admirers with a symphony of colours. The largest species is Strelitzia nicolai which has blue and white flowers and can grow up to 10 metres in height.
During your tropical escape to the Winter Garden look out for these three incredible species of Strelitzia and you too will be captivated by the beauty of their flowers and visions of a tropical paradise.
Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For more information contact Ben Xie