Winter goes troppo

Strelitzia parviflora at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

With the arrival of cold and wet conditions of winter, escaping to the warmth of the tropics is a dream for many. However, there is no need to pack your suitcase or dig out your passport for an expensive vacation when you can visit the Winter Garden display houses at Dunedin Botanic Garden. What lies within these beautiful Edwardian-style glasshouses is our very own tropical paradise that’s bound to impress.

Among the many beautiful plants in the Winter Garden few can rival the captivating beauty and romantic allure of the bird-of-paradise plant/flower. Belonging to the genus Strelitzia this elegant and fascinating perennial originates and thrives in tropical South Africa.

Most species of Strelitzia, such as Strelitzia reginae, have large broad blueish green leaves that look like those of banana plants. However, in contrast Strelitzia juncea has very long, thin needle-like leaves that gracefully stand out amid the surrounding foliage. The most attractive part of this plant is of course the iconic blooms that boast exquisite vibrant orange and blue petals resembling the plumage of a tropical bird in full flight which beckons to admirers with a symphony of colours. The largest species is Strelitzia nicolai which has blue and white flowers and can grow up to 10 metres in height.

During your tropical escape to the Winter Garden look out for these three incredible species of Strelitzia and you too will be captivated by the beauty of their flowers and visions of a tropical paradise.

