Dunedin
17
|
13
Friday,
Fri,
13
December
Dec
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Home & Garden
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Your garden, December 13th
What's happening in your garden.
Wort is this? Plant’s appearance mistaken as cure for what ails you
Wort is this? Plant’s appearance mistaken as cure for what ails you
The word wort is an old word simply meaning root, herb or plant. It faded from everyday use during the 17th century but is still incorporated in the common names of many plants today.
SUBSCRIBER
Batty start to renovations
SUBSCRIBER
Batty start to renovations
An understated kitchen is a perfect fit for a 1900s home and the owners’ lifestyle, Kim Dungey reports.
Festival to celebrate farm’s fragrant flowers
Festival to celebrate farm’s fragrant flowers
A Lavender haze will descend on Outram this weekend as an inaugural festival celebrates the fragrant flower.
SUBSCRIBER
Season’s best blooms displayed at show
SUBSCRIBER
Season’s best blooms displayed at show
A rose never goes out of fashion, but they do go out of season.
Shrub brings airy grace
Shrub brings airy grace
Tucked away in a sheltered spot of the Lindsay Creek border next to the Wolf Harris fountain there is an appealing combination of foliage and flowers on display.
SUBSCRIBER
Stop and smell the roses
SUBSCRIBER
Stop and smell the roses
Gillian Vine gets a rosy glow.
Your garden, December 6th
Your garden, December 6th
What's happening in your garden.
SUBSCRIBER
Nothing shy about restoration of Port Chalmers house
SUBSCRIBER
Nothing shy about restoration of Port Chalmers house
A handsome brick house in Port Chalmers is full of history and personality, Kim Dungey reports.
Mock orange an excellent filler in border
Mock orange an excellent filler in border
A must have for every garden is the mock orange shrub, Philadelphus. A member of the hydrangea family Hydrangeaceae, there are 60 species and numerous garden origin hybrids and cultivars.
Achievements of inspirational botanists lauded
Achievements of inspirational botanists lauded
In The Secrets of Great Botanists, the author celebrates the lives of 36 inspirational leaders in their fields.
Your garden, November 22nd
Your garden, November 22nd
What's happening in your garden?
‘Tree-in-a-hurry’ has rapid growth but short life
‘Tree-in-a-hurry’ has rapid growth but short life
Virgillia oroboides is widely known as keurboom in its native homeland of South Africa, translating to "choice tree" for us in New Zealand.
In harmony with nature
In harmony with nature
Gillian Vine reflects on the greening of King Charles III and the influence this has had on the gardens at Highgrove.
SUBSCRIBER
History hewn from native bush
SUBSCRIBER
History hewn from native bush
The owners of a historic brick and ferntree Dunedin home are preparing it for its next chapter, Kim Dungey reports.
Avoid temptation to plant seeds all at once
Avoid temptation to plant seeds all at once
It's warming up out there and now is the prime time for sowing seeds for your flower and vegetable gardens.
Kahikatea an ancient survivor
Kahikatea an ancient survivor
Dacrycarpus dacrydioides, kahikatea or white pine — whichever of these names we are familiar with — was once abundant in swamplands, and lowland forests throughout New Zealand. However,...
Your garden, November 15th
Your garden, November 15th
What to do in your garden this week.
SUBSCRIBER
Irises steal the show
SUBSCRIBER
Irises steal the show
Gillian Vine looks at a plant named for a rainbow lady.
Your garden, November 8th
Your garden, November 8th
What's happening in your garden.
