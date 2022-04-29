Your garden: April 29

Vegetables

This is a good time to look at starting a herb patch or rejuvenating an existing one. Thyme is easily propagated from seed or by dividing mature plants. Plants are best broken up and replanted every two to three years. Mint should be planted in a sunken tin or bucket to prevent it spreading.

Sage can be increased from seed, propagated from cuttings of young growth in December or by dividing the roots in early autumn. Cut old plants back to encourage fresh growth.

Parsley is easily grown from seed sown in spring or in February. Encourage plants with a sprinkling of blood and bone if growth is slow.

Plant cabbage and cauliflower now for an early summer harvest. Choose a warm, well-sheltered place and plant on raised ridges if the drainage is poor.

Earth up celery and leeks. Celery plants will have nearly finished growing but leeks will continue until the first hard frost. Both will make further growth in spring before going to seed.

Carrots, parsnips, beetroot and turnips can be lifted now and the ground dug over to gain the benefits of weathering. Store the vegetables in a heap in a well-drained part of the garden under loose soil, or in damp sand in a cellar or shed. In districts where severe frosts are uncommon, root vegetables may be left in the soil until early spring, when signs of regrowth will signal the time to lift and use the end of the crop.

Flowers

Rose bushes, if they are showing signs of old age, should be dug up and their roots trimmed before replanting in fresh soil on a new site or in the same position with plenty of compost, garden lime and bone dust added.

Protect the small, fibrous, feeding roots while out of the ground by sitting the bush in water and do not waste time getting the rose back into the ground. The shift is best made when the soil is fairly dry. Some top-growth on rose bushes can be removed now but wait until August before more severe pruning.

Flower beds and borders should be cleared of dead leaves and foliage, while changes to perennial beds may still be made, as long as the soil is not too wet.

Crocuses, snowdrops, tulips, hyacinths and almost all other spring-flowering bulbs should all be in but a last-ditch effort can be made with anemones and Ranunculus, unless the soil is heavy and sunshine limited. Ranunculus gives excellent results when well-rotted cow manure is dug into a bed in a well-drained area.

Fruit

Apples, pears, plums and cherry trees can be planted now, but have the soil in good order first. Dig it deeply and remove all perennial weeds, such as docks, dandelions and couch grass.

Dressings of rich manure are unnecessary but fruit cannot be expected from trees planted in ill-nourished, barren soil. Stable manure can be stacked on heavy soils as a mulch around the young trees in early summer, when it will help retain moisture and be in better condition to apply to delicate root systems.

Dig a circular space for each tree, about 1.5m across, and 60cm to 70cm deep. Put topsoil to one side then mix some lime and bone dust into the subsoil, along with a little garden compost or old, rotted turf. Firm, then cover with half the topsoil, leaving a hole deep enough to plant the tree. Have the hole slightly higher in the centre to help drain heavy rain away from the stem. Staking is often necessary so put one in now.