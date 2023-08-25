Your garden, August 25th

Vegetables

Green manure crops can continue to be dug in and the ground prepared for seed sowing by breaking down the surface with a fork and raking it level.

Dig green manure into the top 15cm of soil only, as the organisms that convert green manure to humus are more numerous there.

Do not dig the soil if wet. This is especially important with heavy clay soils, as they become concrete-like when they dry out after being dug when waterlogged.

Parsnips require a longer growing season than other root crops. Any time from now until the first week in October will give seedlings the good start they need.

Poorly drained soil can be improved by pouring about 1cm of sand in the bottom of the seed drills. Cover the seed with more sand. Avoid sowing parsnips in recently manured ground or they will develop forked roots.

Ground which last had cabbage, cauliflower or Brussels sprouts grown in it is suitable.

Add garden lime (30g/sqm) and a dusting of superphosphate before sowing.

Parsnip seed quickly loses its vitality, so fresh seed should be bought each year.

Flowers

Perennials to raise from seed from now until the end of October include granny bonnet (aquilegia), dianthus, dahlia, delphinium, gaillardia, geum, gypsophila, hollyhock, lupin, penstemon, polyanthus, pyrethrum and viola.

These will all flower within 12 months and some will bloom in their first season.

Start them in trays of seed-raising mix, then plant them in the open garden when they have made some growth. They can be transplanted into their permanent positions in autumn.