5 questions with: Abdal Kyassah

Abdal Kyassah (35), of Syria, who came to Dunedin last year as part of the refugee resettlement programme, is founder and executive chef of Abdal Catering.

Tuesday, December 18, is International Migrants Day.

What was the best birthday present you ever received, and why?

In 1997, my father enrolled me in my first computer course. It was in our home town, Hama. He was encouraging me to learn and educate myself.

What smell do you find irresistible?

The smell of jasmine. In the inner-courtyard of our home, in Syria, we had several trees including a jasmine tree.

What is one strong childhood memory?

My mother and brothers eating from one plate of food as a family. This is our cultural custom. Our parents were always teaching us at every moment to share.

What is your message?

Our life is short, so use every single moment to improve yourself and your knowledge. We can also make life longer by sharing our knowledge with other people.

What's something only your family knows about you?

Part of my income goes towards helping people in Syria.