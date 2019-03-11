5 questions with: Margot Barton

Photo: ODT files

Prof Margot Barton is co-chair of iD Dunedin Fashion Week. She is also a New Zealand fashion designer, milliner and academic leader of the fashion design programme at Otago Polytechnic.

What is one strong childhood memory?

Summer, fun, family times in Wanaka I remember very clearly. With my mum, dad, sister, brothers and extended whanau, swimming, water skiing, lounging around on tartan rugs, wearing a home-made bikini and matching hat, eating bacon and egg pie, canned corned beef sandwiches, Kiwi biscuits and a green jelly with fruit in it. Bliss.

What is your message?

Be kind to others and to yourself. Try to learn from every experience, good and bad. Trust your gut, follow your dreams and be bold. And have some fun with your dressing. As Marilyn Munro said, "It's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring''.

If you were going to an island and could take only three things, what would they be and why?

A big bag of fennel seeds, a very big lighter, and Leatherman tool - I'll be ready for lunch. If I can have a fourth item, it is a ream of paper and use the charcoal from my cooking to sketch a few masterpieces.

What's something only your family knows about you?

I think that's best kept as a family secret!

You are a new addition to the crayon box. What colour are you, and why?

A sustainable glitter crayon would be my choice, of course _ a bit of '70s frivolity to spread around. Plus, I might be able to use it on my eyes or even lips.