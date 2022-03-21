Being kind gets easier

Kindness connects us. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It was freezing cold the day Neil Laybourn saw a man in a T-shirt sitting on a high ledge on Waterloo Bridge and made a split-second decision that would change both their lives for ever.

"It’s hard to pin down what it was that made me stop ... but it would have played on my mind if I hadn’t," he said.

"That’s not how you live your life is it? You don’t just walk past when you see someone in need."

On that January morning in London’s rush hour, hundreds of other people were doing exactly that. But Laybourn didn’t and — it turned out — the man, Jonny Benjamin, was contemplating suicide.

Six years later he would launch a campaign to find and thank Laybourn for persuading him down off that ledge. The two of them now give talks on mental health issues and suicide prevention together.

Looking back now on that day, Laybourn says: "It’s made me much more aware of how important it is to put the amount of kindness you have in you, out into the world."

But what is it, exactly, that makes us kind? Why are some of us kinder than others?

The Kindness Test, a new study involving more than 60,000 people from 144 different countries, has been looking into these and other questions. Devised by the University of Sussex, it is believed to be the largest public study of kindness to date.

The results suggest people who receive, give or even just notice more acts of kindness tend to experience higher levels of wellbeing and life satisfaction.

Other encouraging findings are that nearly 60% of participants in the study claimed to have received an act of kindness in the previous 24 hours.

"It is a big part of human nature, to be kind — because it’s such a big part of how we connect with people and how we have relationships," Claudia Hammond, visiting professor of the public understanding of psychology at the University of Sussex says.

"It’s a win-win situation, because we like receiving kindness, but we also like being kind."

Our desire to be kind is actually quite selfish, on one level, she explains. Because we have evolved to have empathy, we have all sorts of "ulterior motives" for being kind — the chief one being that it makes us feel good.

"We know from brain research, there is a warm fuzzy feeling that people feel straight away. But also, it gives you the sense that you are a kind person who cares about other people. And we want to be good, we want to feel good about ourselves."

Your religious beliefs and your values system also help to determine how kind you are, the study shows.

"We found those who believed benevolence was important were more likely to give than those who believed power and achievement were more important."

People who have been told they should be kind are naturally more likely to notice opportunities to be kind: "They have expectations, which might be the expectations of their religious teachings or it might be the expectations of those around them," Hammond says.

Overall, the study suggests the greatest predictor of how kind you are to others — and how kind they are to you — is your personality. People who scored high on extraversion, openness to new experiences and agreeableness self-reported giving and receiving more kindness, as did people who talk to strangers.

The reason for this may simply be that these people have more confidence to be kind, Hammond says.

The most common barrier to kindness reported by British people in the study was a fear that their behaviour would be misinterpreted. "You need confidence to be able to offer kindness and to face the possibility that your offer of kindness may be rejected. And people may be happier to do that, and talk to strangers, if they are extroverted."

Luke Cameron, dubbed the "nicest man in Britain", once spent a year doing a good deed every day to raise money for charities.

Cameron says that you have a choice when you interact with people — and the more you try to find opportunities to be kind, the easier it gets.

For example, he once bought coffee for a woman who looked sad in a coffee shop and invited her to sit with him. She thanked him, saying no-one had been kind to her like that in a while, and then poured her heart out to him about her friend, who was really struggling with cancer.

As she left, he realised she was wearing a wig and her eyebrows had been drawn on.

"It dawned on me, she was the one going through cancer and she needed somebody to talk to about what she was going through. So she spoke to a complete stranger."

He will never forget their conversation and its impact on him. "That will always stay with me."

Talking to strangers makes us feel more connected with each other, says Hammond: "People often think that conversations with strangers are quick and shallow and saying hello to someone in a shop doesn’t really matter. But actually it does. All of these things are received kindly by other people because they connect us." — Guardian News and Media