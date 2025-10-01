Skip to main content
Rated G but not for grown-ups
Movies aren’t what they were, Eva Wiseman writes.
The house that love built
The house that love built
A doll’s house at Waitaki Museum is a reminder of love and loss, writes Tracey Kearns.
A home in the hills
A home in the hills
When a Dunedin couple saw this house, it was love at first sight and their carefully prepared checklist went out the window.
Extreme weather plan must focus on local
Extreme weather plan must focus on local
If the focus is shifting to climate adaptation, we need to get it right, write Janice Lord, Christine Winter and Andrea Foley.
Class act takes student fiction prize
Class act takes student fiction prize
What started as a simple class writing exercise became a winning short story for emerging writer Stella Weston.
Braiding a story from day’s-end parade
Braiding a story from day’s-end parade
Look west this week just after the sun drops and you’ll find Scorpius leaning into the dusk, its sting almost vertical, and Antares — a coal-red ember — beating time where the scorpion’s heart...
Mountain graves frozen in time
Mountain graves frozen in time
It is exactly a year since the discovery of Sandy Irvine’s boot on Mt Everest.
Grandparents also doomed to scroll
Grandparents also doomed to scroll
Maybe it’s not our teens’ phone time we need to worry about, Eva Wiseman writes.
SUBSCRIBER
A page for all voices
SUBSCRIBER
A page for all voices
An esteemed literary journal is gently changing tack, Paul Gorman reports.
Writing more than just a fantasy
Writing more than just a fantasy
The Romantasy phenomenon is coming to the Queenstown Writers Festival this month.
A meeting in the middle
A meeting in the middle
In this edited extract from Vincent O’Malley’s new book, The Meeting Place, he discusses early interactions between Māori and European whalers in the South.
Glitches with apps
Glitches with apps
A study published in the British Journal of Health Psychology reveals the negative behavioural and psychological consequences of commercial fitness apps reported by users on social media.
Tomb of Chu king a ‘revelation’ dig
Tomb of Chu king a ‘revelation’ dig
The warring states period in Chinese history lasted from 475-221 BC.
Third whole conference just for Steve
Third whole conference just for Steve
From Dunedin to Fairbanks, Alaska, is a long way — roughly 12,000km, or one very long Air New Zealand flight featuring a toilet seat clearly designed by a sadist
Path to circular economy
Path to circular economy
The opportunity for a systemic circular economy change is immense, and Europe is showing the way.
Volunteers vital to supporting valley
Volunteers vital to supporting valley
Volunteers are helping to carry Orokonui Ecosanctuary’s message beyond the fenceline, Madison Kelly writes.
SUBSCRIBER
Storage chambers of the heart
SUBSCRIBER
Storage chambers of the heart
As our lives move closer together, the Yorkshireman and I make plans to cohabit.
Avoiding the ovoid conclusion
Avoiding the ovoid conclusion
Bezoars are one of many interesting items in natural science collections that fall somewhere between the mundane and the magnificent, writes Cody Phillips.
SUBSCRIBER
Journey into spring
SUBSCRIBER
Journey into spring
A southern spring can elicit a childlike joy.
SUBSCRIBER
Man of mana
SUBSCRIBER
Man of mana
Tāme Iti has spent a lifetime building mana back into the lives of the people around him.
