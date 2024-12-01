Magazine

    Chapter and verse

    Shihad, from left Phil Knight, Jon Toogood, Tom Larkin and Karl Kippenberger.

    It is one of the very biggest stories in New Zealand rock’n’roll history, and Mike Houlahan was there to record it.

    People of the coast

    A party of Māori cross the Arahura in this painting, a copy of the original probably painted by...

    The riches of Te Tai Poutini lie beyond its hoard of gold and pounamu, in the stories of West Coast Māori, the author of a new book tells Paul Gorman.

