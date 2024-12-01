Skip to main content
Handmade stories of connection
Golden syrup or jam?
SUBSCRIBER
Chapter and verse
SUBSCRIBER
Chapter and verse
It is one of the very biggest stories in New Zealand rock’n’roll history, and Mike Houlahan was there to record it.
Healthy lives on an ailing planet
Healthy lives on an ailing planet
Health services will need to be sufficiently robust to cope with climate change.
Digging down into China’s past
Digging down into China’s past
I write from Chengdu in western China, a city of 20 million that commands the fertile Sichuan Plain, backed by the Himalayan foothills.
SUBSCRIBER
What really matters
SUBSCRIBER
What really matters
A ‘‘decade of hell’’ has fired Corinda Taylor’s fight against suicide.
Is it okay to drop by unannounced?
Is it okay to drop by unannounced?
Before mobile phones were a thing, visiting a neighbour, a close friend, or a family member without first giving them a heads-up was commonplace. But is it still okay to stop by unannounced?
A date with a calendar collection
A date with a calendar collection
Calendars don’t just keep us up to date, they also tell us how we’ve dated, writes Sarah Hibbs.
SUBSCRIBER
The glory of Dolamore Park
SUBSCRIBER
The glory of Dolamore Park
The signs are all good for a little forest bathing just outside Gore, writes Clare Fraser.
A delicate flower to call our own
A delicate flower to call our own
When it comes to life, we first need to know what we are looking at.
Exploring a cosmic spider’s web
Exploring a cosmic spider’s web
Since my relocation to New Zealand almost 12 years ago, the southern sky has become more than just a view.
Humble needle opened lands
Humble needle opened lands
La Prele is an archaeological site in Wyoming where mammoths were hunted 13,000 years ago.
Connections as old as the sea
Connections as old as the sea
Our people are the wayfarers of the ocean, we live by the lore of the sea, we are fed by it and fear it.
Stability ball prone plank
Stability ball prone plank
Gary Dawkins shares an exercise that's core for everyday activities.
SUBSCRIBER
Sisters - get set for wild times
SUBSCRIBER
Sisters - get set for wild times
Feeling the pinch this Christmas? Lisa Scott has a few alternative gift ideas.
SUBSCRIBER
People of the coast
SUBSCRIBER
People of the coast
The riches of Te Tai Poutini lie beyond its hoard of gold and pounamu, in the stories of West Coast Māori, the author of a new book tells Paul Gorman.
Not even the sky for shelter
Not even the sky for shelter
A landmark New Zealand report into homelessness among women has been published, and it is horrifying.
A safe place to bask in success
A safe place to bask in success
Eight years after their release into Orokonui Ecosanctuary, Otago green skinks have demonstrated again the importance of conservation action, Pearl Barry writes.
Disinfecting, wearing masks can stop virus spreading at airports
Disinfecting, wearing masks can stop virus spreading at airports
At airports, frequently disinfecting surfaces and mask-wearing can help prevent the spread of norovirus, according to a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology.
Moon, Saturn appear close but don’t be fooled
Moon, Saturn appear close but don’t be fooled
As the sky darkens this week, Venus will be the first "star" you see, shining brightly in the western sky.
Jungle gives up secrets
Jungle gives up secrets
Angkor has been described as the largest pre-industrial city the world has ever seen.
