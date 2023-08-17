Historic North Canterbury landmark for sale

Part of the restored interior of the historic building. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A historic landmark at Greta Valley, North Canterbury, is up for sale.

The Woolshed at Tipapa, on Motunau Beach Road, along with 15.5ha, is on the market.

The property, owned by John Carr, has been a wedding and events centre for many years, and much of the surrounding land has been farmed.

The woolshed’s rustic appearance and rural setting has seen it become a popular venue for many within the local community and well beyond.

Carr, who now lives in Berlin, says it’s time to sell the property which he has leased out for the past 28 months.

The lease expires in April next year.

‘‘I really enjoyed my 19 years of ownership, and building up a wonderful business, which is now an important part of Greta Valley, North Canterbury, and the greater area.

‘‘I think it is a wonderful property, which I enjoyed bringing back to life,’’ Carr says.

The Woolshed on Motunau Beach Rd. Photo: Supplied

The 133­-year­-old working woolshed was refurbished into an attractive function centre, complete with a commercial kitchen.

Its history has been captured with the retention of a wall on which shearers stenciling dates back over 100 years.

It has a large grassed area out the front which can be used for wedding ceremonies, post ceremony celebrations or other activities.

Its complex has hosted many weddings, corporate events and dinners, along with wine, food and fashion events over the years.

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and New Zealand Opera, have performed there, and it has played a part in the life of the community.

It hosts the Scargill Horticultural and Home Industries Society’s spring show, and the local Greta Valley School productions.

The Woolshed on Motunau Beach Rd, along with 15.5 hectares, is on the market. Photo: Supplied

Next to the main woolshed, an original stables and shed complex have been converted into a gallery cottage, office or boardroom, retaining all the original character.

The woolshed, which still has all the operational components of the original woolshed, was built in 1890. It was originally part of the large Motunau Run, which was first settled in 1888 by William Acton Adams, a prominent lawyer and financier from Christchurch.

There are stock handling facilities, including deer yards and cattle handling facilities.

The brand name - The Woolshed at Tipapa - is owned by Carr and goes with the business.

It is being sold by Andy Nurse, rural and lifestyle sales consultant for Harcourts, Four Seasons Realty, Belfast.