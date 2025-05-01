Skip to main content
Subscribe
Dunedin
12
|
7
Saturday,
Sat,
31
May
May
2025
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
Your News
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Rural life
Magazine
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Unique find of a unique specimen
Feathered drumsticks provide a rare insight, writes Kane Fleury.
History’s marching papers
History’s marching papers
As digital communication takes over, so letters are now few and far between.
Oh My God Centauri
Oh My God Centauri
Last weekend, after some intense strategic planning as part of my day job, I finally managed an entire night under the stars at my new observing site out in Middlemarch.
Reducing waste the key
Reducing waste the key
Dunedin’s new green bin collection is just the start of the conversation about organic waste, Seren Stevens writes.
Connecting the south by rail
Connecting the south by rail
It’s time to hitch our wagon to rail.
Rooting out the nastiness
Rooting out the nastiness
We spent this weekend up a ladder, standing on water tanks, on woodshed roofs, cutting the hedges at Pūrākaunui. They had grown huge, lumbering, pushing over the smaller trees in front of them,...
A vocation to heal
A vocation to heal
Training at the Otago Medical School has changed dramatically over the years, but the dedication to care remains a constant, Paul Gorman discovers.
Taking the high road
Taking the high road
Ever wished you could drive from the north of Dunedin directly to Kaikorai Valley? Peter Dowden explores the highway link proposed in the 1970s.
Holistic fitness: stability training
Holistic fitness: stability training
This week, Gary Dawkins shares an exercise with multiple benefits including improving body strength and concentration.
How we got to here
How we got to here
The myriad problems at civilisation’s gate have been millennia in the making, visiting professor Brad Gregory tells Tom McKinlay.
The right fixes for the climate
The right fixes for the climate
As one climate solution stumbles, others emerge.
Costs not just financial
Costs not just financial
Born and raised in a small town in South Waikato, I first moved to Dunedin to attend the University of Otago as a student.
The Sun, a pinhole, and a hefty price tag
The Sun, a pinhole, and a hefty price tag
Very keen-eyed visitors to the recent Cleveland National Art Awards show in Dunedin might have noticed a small, unassuming 4-by-5-inch photograph tucked away on a gallery wall - entry number 71.
Boning up on the past’s futures
Boning up on the past’s futures
In 1899 Wang Yi-yung was feeling unwell.
Tracking Central splendour
Tracking Central splendour
New paths in Omakau provide access to Central Otago essentials.
Connected by ink and skin
Connected by ink and skin
A Southland farmer left an indelible mark on the world of tattooing, Kari Wilson-Allan writes.
Time, travel and climate change
Time, travel and climate change
Have you ever been amazed by how much one person can achieve in a day, a week or a year?
Myths linger in the memory of a May morning
Myths linger in the memory of a May morning
In the pre-dawn hours of May 23, the sky above Dunedin becomes a tapestry of ancient stories, barely holding together.
Art from the ashes
Art from the ashes
A few years ago while cruising the Aegean, we sailed into the massive crater, now an arm of the sea, that formed when Santorini erupted.
Made-up to look like women
Made-up to look like women
With its conservative signposting and cartoonish take on beauty, there is a refreshingly straightforward message behind ultra-femme make-up, writes Eva Wiseman.
