    Oh My God Centauri

    Last weekend, after some intense strategic planning as part of my day job, I finally managed an entire night under the stars at my new observing site out in Middlemarch.

    Rooting out the nastiness

    Photo: Getty Images

    We spent this weekend up a ladder, standing on water tanks, on woodshed roofs, cutting the hedges at Pūrākaunui. They had grown huge, lumbering, pushing over the smaller trees in front of them,...

    A vocation to heal

    Training at the Otago Medical School has changed dramatically over the years, but the dedication to care remains a constant, Paul Gorman discovers.

    How we got to here

    Prof Brad Gregory delivers the second in his Thomas Burns Memorial series of lectures. Photo:...

    The myriad problems at civilisation’s gate have been millennia in the making, visiting professor Brad Gregory tells Tom McKinlay.

