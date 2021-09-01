Magazine

    Auroral activity can still be visible during a full moon. PHOTO: IAN GRIFFIN

    Over sea and sky

    This month’s full moon occurs at 11.55am on Tuesday. Photographers who want a great shot of our closest celestial neighbour rising in a darkening sky should find a spot with an unobstructed view...

    Photo: ODT files

    Dunedin has a chronic housing shortage, and things are expected to get worse as the city’s population increases. A recent council report said another 1512 homes would be needed in the next three...

    The authors of He Puapua were asked to look at how the Government might action its commitment to...

    While it seems to have been shuffled sideways for now, the weight of history and the reality of the present both support a view that we haven’t heard the last of He Puapua, Tom McKinlay reports.

    Photo: Getty Images

    Kids who fuss over food can be a right pain and often turn into food-faddy teenagers who would have the family cook prepare several different meals of an evening. It’s a problem best not tackled head-on, writes Ian Munro.

    A rifleman, these the smallest of Aotearoa’s birds are one of only two surviving members of a...

    I often wished as a child that I could see a living moa just once. They stimulated in my boyish imagination visions of an ancient world that had long disappeared, writes Hamish Spencer.

