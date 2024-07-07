Longest tropical syndrome

Cyclone Freddy has been named the longest tropical cyclone in recorded history, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) says. The cyclone first formed northwest of West Australia in February 2023, heading across the Indian Ocean to thump southeast Africa in March. The WMO says the cyclone remained at tropical storm status for 36 days, beating the record set by Cyclone John in 1994. Cyclone John remains the longest travelling cyclone on record, with Freddy second at about 12,785km.