Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
17
|
9
Monday,
Mon,
19
September
Sep
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Meet the Mayors
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Magazine
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
In search of a better life
The men of Cornwall were model settlers, Peter Read writes.
Māui is the hook
Māui is the hook
A demigod’s mischief making is brought to bear on contemporary issues in Rutene Spooner’s Dunedin Festival of the Arts show, he tells Tom McKinlay.
SUBSCRIBER
Listen up, boys
SUBSCRIBER
Listen up, boys
A womansplaining meme is something to shout about, writes Emma Beddington.
A sky fit for a Queen
A sky fit for a Queen
The Griffin whanau don’t generally mix in royal circles. Growing up in a working-class community, the nearest we got to regality was attending a silver jubilee street party in 1977.
Squat your way into shape
Squat your way into shape
Wall squats take just minutes a day but deliver great benefits, writes Gary Dawkins.
SUBSCRIBER
Insiders give their take on Three Waters
SUBSCRIBER
Insiders give their take on Three Waters
Three anonymous insiders near to the action give ODT reporter Bruce Munro a frank take on the reason for the controversial reforms, whether they are a good idea and what they would do differently.
Following her dreams
Following her dreams
Pianist Sara Lee is looking forward to competing overseas again after Covid-19 drove competitions online.
Draining debates
Draining debates
Three Waters is the largest local government reform in decades. But in many minds, the rollout has been muddled and mired in controversy.
Moving leftovers centre stage
Moving leftovers centre stage
Leftovers can be the delicious heart of something new and tasty, write the folks at Love Food Hate Waste.
Heard of hugging cows?
Heard of hugging cows?
Lisa Scott goes in search of the healing power of the bovine cuddle.
A beating heart in our forests
A beating heart in our forests
Preserving what habitat remains will be crucial for our small flying mammals.
Not all dinosaurs were big
Not all dinosaurs were big
Louise Joyce, of Alexandra, asked: Why did the animals/creatures of the dinosaur age grow to such an enormous size? Are the elephant and the blue whale the only examples left alive of...
Hunting for the reddest star in the sky
Hunting for the reddest star in the sky
Jupiter is a magnificent sight at the moment. The largest planet in the solar system rises in the eastern sky just after 8pm.
Identifying leaders of tomorrow: Class Act 2022
Identifying leaders of tomorrow: Class Act 2022
The Otago Daily Times’ Class Act initiative shines a light on the outstanding young talent we have in our region and we are excited we can shake off the shackles of Covid and honour these achievers.
Making commutes more eco-friendly
Making commutes more eco-friendly
Claudia Grave wants us to address climate change from the passenger seat.
Healing potential of the kitchen
Healing potential of the kitchen
Alby Hailes is searching for the recipe to wellness.
First among equals: The riddle of mayoralty
First among equals: The riddle of mayoralty
They're the top dog, the big kahuna. In most places, the mayor is a community leader and face of the council. But what can they actually do, and what makes a good one? Daisy Hudson reports.
Port Chalmers: Built from the ground up
Port Chalmers: Built from the ground up
Port Chalmers was carved from the stone of Koputai Bay to service a global commerce, early photographs capturing the process as it happened.
Slalom athlete among best in world
Slalom athlete among best in world
Soon after first dipping his oar in, Finn Butcher was on a rapid road to the top.
Class Act 2012 ten years on: where are they now?
Class Act 2012 ten years on: where are they now?
Kim Dungey finds out if some of our brightest young people — those who received Otago Daily Times Class Act awards a decade ago — have itchy feet.
1
2
3
next ›
last »
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Magazine
In search of a better life
Māui is the hook
SUBSCRIBER
Listen up, boys
A sky fit for a Queen
Squat your way into shape
Latest News
Farewell to The Queen
Updated 4.45 pm
Dunedin cocaine bust arrests linked to 'international crime syndicate'
Updated 4.45 pm
Dunedin cocaine bust arrests linked to 'international crime syndicate'
Christchurch marks Suffrage Day anniversary
Christchurch marks Suffrage Day anniversary
St John officer and volunteer firefighter killed in Waikato crash is named
sport
Australia raises refereeing concerns with World Rugby
Updated 4.25 pm
Otago claims first national title
SUBSCRIBER
Old Golds test scorers in romp
SUBSCRIBER
Whalers’ big start harpoons Rams