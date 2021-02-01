Magazine

    Reuben and Iona Winter. Photo: Supplied

    A mother who counts the months

    It’s been another week where people I love have lost people they love and are feeling lost themselves, writes Liz Breslin.

    Ruling the roost

    The tie pin made from a gold nugget.

    A tie pin made from a gold nugget recovered at the height of the gold dredging boom in Otago was donated in the 1950s to Toitu Otago Early Settlers Museum by the family of the late Alexander Crow McGeorge.

    Ways of knowing

    Prof Jacinta Ruru, who has co-edited a new book, Nga Kete Matauranga, which discusses the...

    Opportunities are going begging as we fail to recognise the potential of matauranga Maori, Prof Jacinta Ruru tells Tom McKinlay.

    Budget justice

    The Dunedin Law Courts have become a tourist drawcard, but what goes on ...

    A proposed nationwide online collaboration to help people become their own DIY legal advocates could bridge the divide, Dr Bridgette Toy-Cronin tells Bruce Munro.

    A dress for best

    The dress for best. Photo: Hakan Oktay

    At work, I'm surrounded by beautiful young things who care about fashion, and style. I work alongside them feeling slightly dishevelled, but wearing a lot of make-up to balance things out, writes Kate Oktay.

    Long gone silver

    Most of the recovered bodies of passengers and crew who drowned were buried in a plot of land...

    ​A Catlins reef is the site of NZ's worst civilian shipwreck, which killed 131 people and buried a fortune in silver. Bruce Munro tracks down a descendant of three of the heroic rescuers and uncovers stories from decades ago of large quantities of bullion illegally taken.

