Pearl Matahiki is reflecting on 20 years as head and heart of Otago University’s support for Maori students. On the eve of retiring, she talks to Bruce Munro about students she's known, celebrating success in an alien environment and important changes to come.
A tie pin made from a gold nugget recovered at the height of the gold dredging boom in Otago was donated in the 1950s to Toitu Otago Early Settlers Museum by the family of the late Alexander Crow McGeorge.
At work, I'm surrounded by beautiful young things who care about fashion, and style. I work alongside them feeling slightly dishevelled, but wearing a lot of make-up to balance things out, writes Kate Oktay.
A Catlins reef is the site of NZ's worst civilian shipwreck, which killed 131 people and buried a fortune in silver. Bruce Munro tracks down a descendant of three of the heroic rescuers and uncovers stories from decades ago of large quantities of bullion illegally taken.