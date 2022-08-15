Monday, 15 August 2022

Orange, pineapple and carrot cake

    Orange, pineapple carrot cakes. PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS.
    Add sunshine to dreary winter days by adding a little citrus to your cooking. If you think eating a whole cake is too much, cut it in half — and then regret you didn’t enjoy the whole  thing. Layers of cream cheese icing and a final flourish of zest make these some delectable cakes.

    Makes 4 small cakes

     Ingredients

    2 cups grated carrot

    1 cup plain flour

    1 tsp baking soda

    ½ tsp cinnamon

    ½ cup chopped pineapple

    2 Tbsp orange zest

    2 eggs

    ½ cup flavourless oil

    ¼ cup peanut oil

    1 cup brown sugar

     

    Icing

    40g butter, room temperature

    80g cream cheese, room temperature

    ½ tsp vanilla paste

    1 cup icing sugar

    2 tsp orange zest plus extra to garnish

     Method

    1. Preheat an oven to 170degC. Grease and line the base of 4×250ml tins.

    2. In a large bowl combine the carrot, flour, soda, cinnamon, pineapple and zest. In another bowl whisk the eggs with the oils and brown sugar. Pour into the dry mixture and stir to combine. Evenly spoon the mixture into the tins. Place into the oven for 45 minutes or until cooked through.

    3. For the icing beat the butter with the cream cheese and vanilla until light and creamy. Add the icing sugar and zest, beating until smooth. Spread generously on the cakes.You can add raisins or cranberries, or indulge in this pudding without them.

    viva.co.nz

     

     

