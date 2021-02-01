More than 17,000 Dunedin households could subdivide or add dwellings to their properties if likely changes to city planning regulations go ahead. But how do you, as a householder, go about doing that?Will it even help relieve our acute housing crisis?
Pearl Matahiki is reflecting on 20 years as head and heart of Otago University’s support for Maori students. On the eve of retiring, she talks to Bruce Munro about students she's known, celebrating success in an alien environment and important changes to come.