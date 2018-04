She’s now vegetarian It’s the job of a teenager to work out what’s important to them as they struggle with issues of right and wrong, writes parenting columnist Ian Munro.

The most untropical of palms The most untropical of palms The words "palms’’ and "Otago’’ are not often seen in the same sentence. But there are more palms in our southern gardens than you might expect, writes Mark Clark.

Bringing art to the fore Bringing art to the fore Once, people asked where the art was when they went to Te Papa. After opening Toi Art, Te Papa hopes there is no way anyone can miss it. Mike Houlahan reports.

Our cousin the caveman Our cousin the caveman In recent years, genome sequencing has changed everything we thought about our origins and how we relate to eraly human species, writes Robin McKie of The Observer.

Water you know Water you know Sick of being tied to a water filter, Alexandra Hansen asked five experts if she really needs to drink eight glasses of water a day.

Cottoning on Cottoning on Reuse crusader Bernadette Casey is bringing a renewed focus on footprints to iD Fashion, writes Tom McKinlay.

Captured by the enemy Captured by the enemy Relatively few New Zealanders were taken prisoner during World War 1, which makes the experience of Otago troops at Meteren - 100 years ago last week - exceptional, writes Tony Eyre

Moving house Moving house Parenting columnist Ian Munro shares some thoughts on how to cope with a move.

Velocipede mania Velocipede mania Dunedin caught up with the rest of the world when, in 1869, it held its first velocipede race.

A sporting chance A sporting chance Easter always seems to contain epiphanies, maybe because it’s long and there’s time for thinking, writes Lisa Scott.

5 questions with: Richard Thomson 5 questions with: Richard Thomson Richard Thomson describes himself as a "Don Quixote tilting at windmills and thinking you can make a difference if you try hard enough". In real life, he's the SDHB's deputy commissioner and managing director of retail chain Acquisitions.