Spectacular nebula hides in dark fuzz

PHOTO: IAN GRIFFIN

This time of year, as darkness falls, one of my favourite objects is very high in the southern sky.

You can find it almost directly between the bright star Canopus and the Southern Cross. To the naked eye, it looks like an innocuous fuzzy patch of light.

Yet, when viewed through a telescope, the region of the sky near the star Eta Carina becomes simply astonishing.

Writing in the 19th century, astronomer and polymath Sir John Herschel found words inadequate "to convey a full impression of the beauty and sublimity of the spectacle offered by this nebula when viewed in a sweep, ushered in as it is by a glorious and innumerable procession of stars, to which it forms a sort of climax".

Eta Carina, the bright star at the nebula’s heart, has intrigued astronomers for centuries. The star was first recorded by Edmund Halley in 1677, appearing at roughly the same brightness as today. However, in the 19th century, Eta underwent a massive outburst; by 1843, it outshone every star in the sky other than Sirius. Since then, the star has faded considerably, but in recent years its brightness has started to increase again.

In recent years astronomers have started to understand the reasons for Eta’s weird behaviour.

Eta Carina is a double star, with one component having more than one hundred times the Sun’s mass. That component is one of the most massive stars known to astronomy. Weighing in at over thirty solar masses, this secondary takes just over five years to complete one orbit of its companion. The outburst in the 19th century was probably caused by a transfer of material from one star to another, resulting in a huge explosion.

The region around Eta looks a bit like a keyhole. It is adorned with glowing gas and dark clouds of cosmic dust. For the past few months I have been using one of the telescopes at the University of Canterbury’s Mount John Observatory to map the region around Eta Carinae.

This week’s accompanying photograph results from an entire night scanning this outstanding region of the southern milky way.