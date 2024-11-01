Magazine

    A party of Māori cross the Arahura in this painting, a copy of the original probably painted by...

    The riches of Te Tai Poutini lie beyond its hoard of gold and pounamu, in the stories of West Coast Māori, the author of a new book tells Paul Gorman.

    School children perform a waiata-ā-ringa (action song) near Kaitaia on the occasion of the visit...

    A new history of the extraordinary Māori contribution at home during World War 2 shows they were fighting on more than one front.

