...
Dunedin
20
|
10
Monday,
Mon,
9
December
Dec
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Stability ball prone plank
Gary Dawkins shares an exercise that's core for everyday activities.
SUBSCRIBER
Sisters - get set for wild times
SUBSCRIBER
Sisters - get set for wild times
Feeling the pinch this Christmas? Lisa Scott has a few alternative gift ideas.
SUBSCRIBER
People of the coast
SUBSCRIBER
People of the coast
The riches of Te Tai Poutini lie beyond its hoard of gold and pounamu, in the stories of West Coast Māori, the author of a new book tells Paul Gorman.
Not even the sky for shelter
Not even the sky for shelter
A landmark New Zealand report into homelessness among women has been published, and it is horrifying.
A safe place to bask in success
A safe place to bask in success
Eight years after their release into Orokonui Ecosanctuary, Otago green skinks have demonstrated again the importance of conservation action, Pearl Barry writes.
Disinfecting, wearing masks can stop virus spreading at airports
Disinfecting, wearing masks can stop virus spreading at airports
At airports, frequently disinfecting surfaces and mask-wearing can help prevent the spread of norovirus, according to a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology.
Moon, Saturn appear close but don’t be fooled
Moon, Saturn appear close but don’t be fooled
As the sky darkens this week, Venus will be the first "star" you see, shining brightly in the western sky.
Jungle gives up secrets
Jungle gives up secrets
Angkor has been described as the largest pre-industrial city the world has ever seen.
The rise and fall of Seacliff
The rise and fall of Seacliff
For its first 50 years, the main building of the Seacliff asylum was the largest in Aotearoa. Jonathan Howard charts its rise and fall.
SUBSCRIBER
The war at home
SUBSCRIBER
The war at home
A new history of the extraordinary Māori contribution at home during World War 2 shows they were fighting on more than one front.
Microplastics, we’re in this together
Microplastics, we’re in this together
If we are forced to house tiny plastic interlopers, perhaps it’s time we had a chat.
Designs on the afterlife
Designs on the afterlife
Some years ago a mature student attending my lectures on early China regularly turned up late.
Running hot and cold not such a bad thing
Running hot and cold not such a bad thing
In the pursuit of wellness, preventive health and longevity, the integration of hot and cold therapies has gained attention for its remarkable benefits.
Baboons, blowflies and bubbles
Baboons, blowflies and bubbles
There are whole worlds in Jane Dodd’s jewellery, writes Moira White.
Jupiter at best in opposition
Jupiter at best in opposition
If you are a fan of the largest planet in the solar system, now is a great time to check it out.
Genius in a bottle
Genius in a bottle
Ireland has demonstrated, again, what good sense container return schemes make.
Just way out of line
Just way out of line
At a recent community breakfast, people were chatting as they queued, and it seemed like a good idea at the time to talk to the man next to us in the line.
SUBSCRIBER
Sounds like Shakespeare
SUBSCRIBER
Sounds like Shakespeare
A soundtrack worthy of Shakespeare was ready and waiting in Dunedin, director Brent Caldwell tells Tom McKinlay.
The future is ahead of us
The future is ahead of us
Our future doesn’t need to resemble a fried chicken promotion.
Vikings of the sunrise
Vikings of the sunrise
When I was a student at university, every evening before dinner we thanked God for our food, in Latin.
