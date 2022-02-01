The South Island kokako is extinct - or is it? Suddenly in the global spotlight, those trying to prove the beautiful but hapless wattlebird is still out there talk to Bruce Munro about the evidence that keeps them searching.
In ye olde days of travel (aka pre the ongoing maelstrom), in a realm of privilege and opportunity, one of the decisions I found the toughest to make was whether I would revisit a place I had been to before and adored, or whether I should try somewhere new, yet to be discovered and loved, writes H J Kilkelly.
For 2022’s year 13 pupils, their entire NCEA studies have been significantly affected. Southern issues reporter Daisy Hudson will follow three southern high schoolers through their final year at school, to hear first-hand how the pandemic has changed their lives.
In the 1970s, Dunedin-born journalist and author Neville Peat undertook a Volunteer Service Abroad assignment with The Tonga Chronicle - it was, he says, "a cavalcade of Tongan life and times". In this essay he portrays a tropical kingdom devastated by volcano and tsunami five decades later.
A truly personal story lies behind Erica Newman’s ground-breaking research that is helping reshape family relations in New Zealand. Dr Newman talks about why Māori adoptees and their descendants need a law change and asks what it means for all of us to forge identities grounded in Aotearoa New Zealand.