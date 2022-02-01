Magazine

    A treat for early risers

    Early rising stargazers are in for a real treat this week. If the weather gods co-operate and if you can find a spot with an unobstructed view towards the horizon, you will get to enjoy a gathering...

    J. G. Keulemans’ depictions of North and South Island Kokako, in W.L. Buller’s A History of the...

    A song and a shadow

    The South Island kokako is extinct - or is it? Suddenly in the global spotlight, those trying to prove the beautiful but hapless wattlebird is still out there talk to Bruce Munro about the evidence that keeps them searching.

    Love without conditions

    After nearly a quarter of a century of sage advice on the sometimes fraught business of parenting Ian Munro, the wise old owl of The Weekend Mix is retiring his byline, with a few final thoughts.

    Where the streets have no point

    In ye olde days of travel (aka pre the ongoing maelstrom), in a realm of privilege and opportunity, one of the decisions I found the toughest to make was whether I would revisit a place I had been to before and adored, or whether I should try somewhere new, yet to be discovered and loved, writes H J Kilkelly.

    Neville Peat interviews King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV.

    In the 1970s, Dunedin-born journalist and author Neville Peat undertook a Volunteer Service Abroad assignment with The Tonga Chronicle - it was, he says, "a cavalcade of Tongan life and times". In this essay he portrays a tropical kingdom devastated by volcano and tsunami five decades later.

    Dr Erica Newman says adoption laws have denied Maori adoptees and their descendants access to...

    No mountain, no river

    A truly personal story lies behind Erica Newman’s ground-breaking research that is helping reshape family relations in New Zealand. Dr Newman talks about why Māori adoptees and their descendants need a law change and asks what it means for all of us to forge identities grounded in Aotearoa New Zealand.

    An activist joins a rally outside the Scottish Parliament in support of the Scottish Government’s...

    A monthly column

    I’ve been writing this column maybe eight years now and I’ve written about a lot of the things and the places and the people and the ideas that affect me, writes Liz Breslin.

