Sustaining conservation takes commitment

The Visitor Centre, opened in 2009, is the starting point for all visits to Orokonui Ecosanctuary. PHOTO: Alyth Grant

For a project like the Orokonui Ecosanctuary to be sustainable it must have multiple inputs: financial, organisational, relational and operational.

Income is sourced from grants, memberships, sponsorships, donations and visitor entrance fees, but also from commercial undertakings such as venue hire, catering and cafe income.

Supporting all of that is its organisational structure. Orokonui has two boards, the trust board of the Otago Natural History Trust (ONHT), which had the original vision and set up the project nearly twenty years ago, and a business board, tasked with overseeing the daily running of the project, employing staff that will carry out the vision of the ONHT and ensuring that it stays viable financially.

Beyond the fence surrounding its 308ha, the project has relationships with organisations that share its aims and support it in fulfilling them: the Department of Conservation, the local runaka at Puketeraki Marae, scientists at the University of Otago and other conservation groups.

Then there is the operational input. Starting it all, back in 2007, was the building of the fence, followed by a year spent eradicating all the mammalian pests within. In 2009 came the construction of the beautiful visitor centre, then one by one, the reintroduction of birds and animals that once would have belonged there.

Volunteers gather for work at the start of the day. PHOTO: ALYTH GRANT

The effective interaction of all these inputs is needed to turn the vision into a concrete reality. That requires skilled and committed paid staff, who are few in number, supported by many volunteers. The majority of these are retired people who have a career behind them and now want to help in a practical way to fulfil a conservation dream they share.

Tony Stewart, who has a PhD in physics, is one of them. He was there from the start, when the macrocarpa trees on the 17ha of former dairy farms that the ONHT had bought were being felled. That wood became the raw material for the seats around the sanctuary and is still fuelling the log burner in the visitor centre.

Tony preparing for the installation of a macrocarpa seat. PHOTO: ALYTH GRANT

Once the removal of the pest animals was complete, it was time for infrastructure to be built — often heavy work. Public walkways and pest monitoring tracks had to be cut through the bush. That required a lot of digging of drainage trenches and barrowing of gravel.

Some of the most backbreaking digging was needed when Sirocco the kakapo was to visit. He required an enclosure all to himself with plenty of space but no way to get out. A fence within the fence was built, aluminium wraps were put around trees to prevent him climbing on to high branches that could provide an escape route and a ditch was needed right around the perimeter — dug in winter, in the snow!

The pest monitoring tracks were cut along parallel lines up and down the terrain, 50m apart and GPS-mapped. Along them, Trakka tunnels and bait stations were located every 25m, monitored monthly and traps set when needed. In time, a large group of regular volunteers was built up to carry out all these tasks.

Kelly Gough instructs Tony Stewart in the use of the new traps. PHOTO: ALYTH GRANT

Meanwhile, other teams were busy clearing gorse and blackberry and planting native trees and shrubs on the trust land, to restore the native bush and extend the habitat for birds. That meant years of regular weeding.

The volunteer teams thrived on the fellowship and satisfaction of achievement, seeing the ecosanctuary evolve and become a safe haven for new species — kaka, robins, tuatara, jewelled geckos, takahe and rare native plants. Additional enclosures were built for the Otago skinks and captive tuatara. Most fit volunteers, once trained by the rangers or volunteer leaders, could perform all these tasks.

Tony has done them all.

But some things required special skills, as in Tony’s case. His previous life came to the fore though his understanding of electronics. The sanctuary has vehicle gates at the four main points of the compass, with a built-in security system. Whenever there was a problem with this, Tony was the one to fix it. He also devised a GIS mapping system and a clever device that enabled ranger staff to deal with possible incursion threats quickly.

Swing-gate culverts open automatically when the Orokonui stream is in flood. If one fails to shut again, a warning alert is automatically sent to the duty-phone, which is carried at all times by a ranger. They then know that a gate is open, meaning there is a threat of predator incursion. But is it open just a fraction, or is it jammed open by a log, allowing a rat or a stoat to swim through? Action is needed immediately, but it can take time for a ranger to reach the gate.

Tony at work on the fence. PHOTO: ELTON SMITH

Tony came up with an idea. He upcycled an old smart-phone to respond to the message "photo" sent from the duty ranger’s phone by taking a photo of the gate, enabling the ranger to see how urgent the threat of incursion is. This gift with electronics was a welcome bonus on top of all the hard work Tony did alongside the other volunteers.

Orokonui these days presents a very established look to visitors, despite all the challenges it has faced over fifteen years. Its survival seems assured. Yet actually, the most significant factors for its sustainability, beyond the financial and the organisational, are some intangibles: the vision, the passion and the commitment of its people.

He tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata!