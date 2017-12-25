Throw your hands in the air

It’s time to get your groove on, so Liz Breslin has been getting the inside music-festival lore.

Music festivals have been a thing for much longer than the modern trajectory of Newport, Woodstock and all their flowering followers would have you believe.

There’s a choral festival in the UK that’s been going since the 1700s, but I doubt anyone turns up to that with a serious sunhat and a tent, ready for a large slice of summer fun.

Since I misspent the summers of my youth at Greenbelt (Christian festival) when I should have been at Glastonbury (needs no introduction) with friends, I’m not entirely qualified to comment on how to be cool at a cool festival, but I do believe the practicalities are the same, whatever the brands of music and ideology you’re festivalling. Just to be sure, I checked in with much-cooler-than-me friends, who showered me with pearls of hardened-festival-goer wisdom. Mostly it is to do with clothing. Don’t wear dungarees: too tricky when you want to avoid the toilet lines. Do wear gumboots: it tricks the weather gods into providing sunshine. There is some debate over whether to wear comfortable clothes or sparkly, flowery, lycra-based fabulousness that you would never adorn yourself with elsewhere. But there is unanimity about baby wipes. Be prepared.

There is also some question as to what makes a music festival an actual festival and not a mere concert. More than one day? More than one stage? It is very difficult to get a precise definition, but the general consensus is that a festival is about more than the music. It’s the line-up, yes. But it’s about the venue, the theming, the food, the fusion, the politicking, the whole, the experience. That’s a lot to encapsulate so, to get a more up-close, no-lycra-barred look at what makes a music festival tick, I also checked in with four local makers of four very different festivals and asked them the same four questions.

Rhythm and Alps returns for three days of festivities.

• Spot the R&A sign on the Cardrona Valley Rd.

• December 29-31.

• Music, glamping, teepees and the potential to donate to the Kea Conservation Trust.

1 We have 53 artists playing across four stages, with roving performers entertaining the crowds throughout the days and nights. About half our festival-goers camp on site to get the full festival experience from the moment they wake.

2 We’re stoked to host Tash Sultana and Little Dragon, who are playing exclusively in New Zealand at Rhythm & Alps. Joining them we have New Zealand’s iconic summer band Fat Freddy’s Drop counting us into the New Year. Everyone in the office is looking forward to Nao! Several of our artists are large touring groups with a huge stage presence and big sound. The other highlight is the crowd! We can’t wait to welcome our R&A whanau back to the Cardrona Valley.

3 There’s something for everyone here; our line-up is our most diverse yet, and this is reflected in 40% of our guests being over the age of 24. We have an international flavour with artists from 10 different countries, festival-goers and volunteers from around the world, and a bonanza of options at our festival food village.

4 Sunscreen, sunhat, water, good footwear ... Think of the advice your mum would give you! Remember, a festival is an opportunity to get out and discover new music: you’ll come knowing only a few acts, and will leave with a bunch of new favourites.

• December 30-January 3.

• Music, dance, concerts, workshops at the Waiora Scout Camp just outside Dunedin.

1 Forty-two years ago, this event started out as a folk camp, a gathering of 30 or 40 folk musicians on a musical retreat at Waiora Scout Camp. It became an annual event that quickly grew into a major festival on the New Zealand folk music calendar, with everything from Celtic to blues, both traditional and contemporary, with dozens of concerts from individual artists and guests. As a festival, people can come and camp or come and go as they please.

2 Each festival is unique due to the synergy of the guests involved. This year we are looking forward to music from Serbia, America and Australia as well as many home-grown acts, such as Tahu and the Takahes and Nadia Reid.

3 It is a family-oriented, interactive festival run entirely by volunteers. There are plenty of activities for children of all ages.

4 Be prepared to stay longer than you think you might. More often than not, first-timers are captivated not only by the formal programme, but by the interactive jamming, singing and dancing. It’s very easy to find excuses not to leave.

Top Paddock is not just for country music fans.

• December 31

• Lake Hawea, at the pub at the corner of the lake. Not only for country music fans.

1 When the number one priority is fan experience as a whole. From the location, to the food, bars, beverages, VIP area, atmosphere, camping, parking, transport, and of course the music!

2 This year we have the winner of The Voice Australia 2017, Judah Kelly, co-headlining with Kiwi girl Kaylee Bell, as well as nine other amazing artists from Australasia including Lynda Topp from the Topp Twins, who will be compering this year’s festival.

3 It is a great size (this year we are expecting 1000-1500 people) so people actually get to know each other, make new friends, maybe even find love.

It’s an R18 event and the music appeals to a wide range of age groups above this. The VIP area (a massive sheltered platform that sits 2.5m high with lake and mountain views) is a great option for those who want to stay out of the "mosh" area near the stage but still have perfect stage views.

4 Be prepared to have the time of your life! Bring your grass-floor dancing shoes!

The site for the new Tuki festival.

• February 10

• Glendhu Bay, Wanaka

• Reincarnation of the Rippon Festival with new body and soul

1 For us it’s about bringing together vastly different sectors of the population on one day, in one magical place, and uniting them with some of the best music our country has to offer. Looking after the environment is paramount and we find most people who come to our festivals are very on board with the concept of reusing, minimising waste and being creative and proactive in this pursuit.

2 Moving from Rippon to Glendhu and witnessing the first Tuki kick off will be exciting. It’s been 16 months of preparation. Once Unknown Mortal Orchestra hit the stage, I think that will be a biggie. Plus seeing people who have been going to Rippon Festival for years return with kids of their own: we can’t wait to see their reactions and hear their feedback.

3 They can arrive by boat, they can hang out in the forest and watch acoustic and electronic acts. They have oodles of food and drink choices and 76% of the food stalls are using primarily locally sourced produce. We have the first water bottle that is able to be recycled in New Zealand debuting at Tuki (it’s called The Better Bottle), and goblets so people don’t get the one-use throwaway cups anymore. People can tootle off across the road to the motor camp after Tuki finishes, which is obviously a bonus. There are a few other surprises we’re not allowed to tell just yet.

4 Hydrate! Grab some shade from the forest if she’s a scorcher. Bring your togs and towel if you want an afternoon swim in the lake. Maybe hold off on the stilettos and go for footwear that will see you through the day and night.

