Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
17
|
10
Saturday,
Sat,
19
October
Oct
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Magazine
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
A remarkable bird by any name
The tītī is a bird with many cousins, the science tells us.
Medical studies expand
Medical studies expand
Mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria will become a bigger part of the curriculum at medical schools across Europe in the face of the climate crisis.
SUBSCRIBER
Verdant valley nature’s offering
SUBSCRIBER
Verdant valley nature’s offering
Rewilding is growing in popularity.
Spears and tools reveal new image of ancestors
Spears and tools reveal new image of ancestors
In the rise of humans, it is often the most basic changes that are somehow overlooked.
A tale of two auroras
A tale of two auroras
It was the best of times, and it was undoubtedly the epoch of incredulity last Friday night when I found myself perched beside one of the Otago Peninsula's back bays.
Samoa: top 10
Samoa: top 10
Gillian Vine lines up 10 things to see and do on your Samoan escape.
The lasting impact of our Pacific links for all to enjoy
The lasting impact of our Pacific links for all to enjoy
A print on show at Forrester Gallery connects the South and the Pacific, Anna McLean writes.
Volume of physical activity what matters
Volume of physical activity what matters
Scientists say the total amount of physical activity people get is more important than how frequently they train, Ian Sample discovers.
SUBSCRIBER
Willing and able
SUBSCRIBER
Willing and able
Caught in the latest government policy changes, Elaine and Chris Gousmett, cannot see a way ahead after decades of battling for adequate disability services.
Disaster woven in our histories
Disaster woven in our histories
It takes a village to raise a child and to rally in the face of a civil defence emergency.
Test shots of our galaxy
Test shots of our galaxy
Last weekend, I was at the University of Canterbury’s observatory atop Mt John in the Mackenzie Country.
Drawn by the horizon
Drawn by the horizon
In 2003, Australian archaeologist Mike Morwood made an incredible discovery in the cavern of Liang Bua on the Indonesian island of Flores.
Due south by horse and pass
Due south by horse and pass
A trip down the island was once a sketchier proposition, Elly Dunckley writes.
Further from the truth
Further from the truth
Conspiracy theories sure do have stamina.
For the love of the environment
For the love of the environment
Sophie Bond reflects on the motivation and rewards for the volunteers whose work she co-ordinates from week to week.
Critical moments in human evolution
Critical moments in human evolution
From at least 3.3 million years ago, when our remote ancestors began to make sharp stone knives and scavenge meat, they made a really important evolutionary breakthrough: they joined the league of...
Here’s to house parties
Here’s to house parties
Make a playlist, buy in some nice crisps and save the house party from extinction, writes Eva Wiseman.
SUBSCRIBER
The means necessary - climate change in the dock
SUBSCRIBER
The means necessary - climate change in the dock
Protesters are in the dock but it’s increasingly climate change that is on trial, writes Tom McKinlay.
Towards the light
Towards the light
Joy Cowley launched a new book of rhymes and nonsense in Dunedin at the weekend. The renowned children’s author gives Bruce Munro some revealing words of wisdom about living in shadow and light.
Repairing a broken system
Repairing a broken system
You should be able to keep what you love.
1
2
3
next ›
last »
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Magazine
A remarkable bird by any name
Medical studies expand
SUBSCRIBER
Verdant valley nature’s offering
Spears and tools reveal new image of ancestors
A tale of two auroras
Latest News
A remarkable bird by any name
Medical studies expand
SUBSCRIBER
Verdant valley nature’s offering
Spears and tools reveal new image of ancestors
A tale of two auroras
Samoa: top 10
sport
Kiwi cyclist makes history at world champs
Kiwi sailors just one win away
SUBSCRIBER
Playing about being an advocate
Ravindra, Southee flatten India