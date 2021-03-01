There’s a school of thought among researchers that holds that parents tend to withdraw their emotional support from their sons much earlier than they do their daughters, writes parenting columnist Ian Munro.
Dunedin’s 150-year-old Forbury Park trotting venue will soon be no more. But it was once the most popular place in town. No more so than during the exhilarating, surprising and record-breaking, 1965 Interdominion Championships.
Someone made a week for me last week. Well, it was more like some LOTS - the organisers, volunteers, actors, directors, costumers... everyone who came together to make Dunedin Fringe Festival, writes Liz Breslin.