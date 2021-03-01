Magazine

    Some Wanaka residents are speaking out about the increasingly pricey town amid an influx of...

    Wanaka’s wonderful week

    This week I’ve been thinking about festivals again because, as I write, it is five days until the ninth Festival of Colour, which I’ve been involved with now for 10 years, writes Liz Breslin.

    Scorpius rising

    Scorpius rising at Hoopers Inlet, Otago Peninsula. PHOTO: IAN GRIFFIN

    Scorpius rising

    A few weeks ago, I was sitting beside Hoopers Inlet, enjoying the tail end of what had been a rather beautiful auroral display.

    Keep up the support

    Photo: Getty Images

    Keep up the support

    There’s a school of thought among researchers that holds that parents tend to withdraw their emotional support from their sons much earlier than they do their daughters, writes parenting columnist Ian Munro.

    An enduring imbalance

    There were large protests against the Employment Contracts Act in 1991, up and down the country,...

    An enduring imbalance

    The Employment Contracts Act is 30 years old and the country still hasn’t recovered, even as it prepares for the next major employment upheaval, writes Bruce Munro.

    Dispatches from the fringes

    Dispatches from the fringes

    Someone made a week for me last week. Well, it was more like some LOTS - the organisers, volunteers, actors, directors, costumers... everyone who came together to make Dunedin Fringe Festival, writes Liz Breslin.

    Small town boy

    Playwright and performer Michael Metzger on the treadmill for The Changing Shed. PHOTOS: JORDAN...

    Small town boy

    Michael Metzger’s Dunedin Fringe Festival play examines rural masculinity through the lens of his own story, he tells Tom McKinlay.

    Grasping time and chance

    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    Grasping time and chance

    We’re already in March, and the start of autumn. The nights are getting longer, the mornings a little chillier and the leaves on the trees are already beginning to change, writes life coach Jan...

    Connect with us

    Magazine

    Latest News

    sport