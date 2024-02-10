Ways of knowing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Evidence supports the teaching of indigenous knowledge alongside sciences in the classroom, argue two Aotearoa New Zealand researchers in a new policy analysis in Science. According to the authors, many arguments used to defend science by presenting Indigenous knowledge as inferior are rooted in false logic and are at odds with the published literature on the subject. The authors urge policy analysts and scientists engaging in the debate to "draw on evidence rather than caricatures" of indigenous knowledge.