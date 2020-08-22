Skip to main content
Dunedin
8
|
1
Monday,
Mon,
28
September
Sep
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Where the parties sit on waste
Many parties are wasting the opportunity this election presents.
When you can’t break fingers ...
When you can’t break fingers ...
Now that we’re no longer allowed to duel, it’s hard to know what is an appropriate response in the face of an assault on your principles or honour, writes Lisa Scott.
Patterns of behaviour
Patterns of behaviour
One of the largest knitting pattern collections within a New Zealand institution is held in the Hocken Collections at the University of Otago.
The day the earth moved
The day the earth moved
Dunedin had a sharp reminder in 1974 that it too sits in the shaky isles, writes Paul Gorman.
On shaky ground
On shaky ground
Scars on the land tell us Dunedin is earthquake country too, writes Paul Gorman.
A sanctuary for art
A sanctuary for art
Alyth Grant reflects on what she learned on a walk with local artist Moira Crossman looking at sculptures in the Orokonui Ecosanctuary.
Stickman pine’s straight lines
Stickman pine’s straight lines
Zealandia has been in the science news quite a lot recently - and I don’t mean the wildlife sanctuary in Wellington or that fine lady who is supposed to symbolise New Zealand, writes Mark Clark.
Investing in you
Investing in you
I have a question for you: do you consider yourself to be your most important asset? asks life coach Jan Aitken.
Mars blooms as equinox looms
Mars blooms as equinox looms
The sun’s centre crosses the celestial equator moving from north to south at 1.30am on Wednesday. This marks the exact moment of the spring equinox in the southern hemisphere.
This week in cultural vandalism . . .
This week in cultural vandalism . . .
Fun fact, or not so fun, depending on which side of the destruction you’re on, writes columnist Liz Breslin.
Ultra keen
Ultra keen
If you like running, and running, there’s a sport for you. And now it’s arrived in Dunedin, writes Tom McKinlay.
Loads of rubbish
Loads of rubbish
A new Dunedin landfill is proposed for Smooth Hill, beyond Brighton. But does the city need a six million cubic metre hole in the ground in which to bury its waste? Bruce Munro asks around.
Nail the vowels and the kawhe will follow
Nail the vowels and the kawhe will follow
Tom McKinlay can’t even properly report what Talia Ellison says. For all that, there appears to be evidence of progress.
Class Act - Where are they now?
Class Act - Where are they now?
Ten years ago, Otago’s school leavers were looking forward to a bright future. Kim Dungey asks those who received ODT Class Act awards in 2010 how they are dealing with the Covid curve ball.
Extinction distinction
Extinction distinction
On many levels I imagine I am a fairly disappointing mother, writes Kate Oktay.
Twinkle, twinkle little stars
Twinkle, twinkle little stars
This week, instead of drawing your attention to something high up, I’d like to do quite the opposite. I want you to try to find the fifth and sixth brightest stars, which will be near the horizon...
Greg Boyed's widow: 'He'd want something positive out of this'
Greg Boyed's widow: 'He'd want something positive out of this'
Caroline Chevin was married to Greg Boyed for four years before he took his own life in August 2018. She is mother to their 5-year-old son, Kian, and now lives in her home country of Switzerland.
Interruption to studies not all bad
Interruption to studies not all bad
The strangest thing about studying at Cambridge University is how quickly it ceases to be strange, Oliver Hailes says.
Advising ministers challenging, satisfying
Advising ministers challenging, satisfying
Advising government ministers during the Covid-19 pandemic has been some of the most challenging yet satisfying work Nat Christensen has done.
Sideways and upwards
Sideways and upwards
Some have had to cancel overseas travel, some already out of the country are missing family but Breiana Bennetts sums it up in a sentence: "Covid-19 has changed every single one of my 2020 plans."
