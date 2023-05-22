Wild animal wellbeing

A world-first holistic framework for assessing the mental and psychological wellbeing of wild animals could provide early warning signals about species challenges and population declines.

The framework, developed at the University of Technology Sydney, could revolutionise conservation efforts, by shifting the focus from population numbers and reproductive success to the quality of life experienced by wild animals. This shift in perspective could lead to more effective conservation strategies.

Lead researcher Dr Andrea Harvey says a deeper understanding of the wellbeing of wild animal populations can also provide an indication of the state of the natural environment and its recognised links to human health and wellbeing.