We all have skin in this game
We’re not yet ready to look beyond the surface, writes Eva Wiseman.
Contemplating another age
Contemplating another age
It is not always the knight that bests the dragon, Anya Samarasinghe writes.
Your attention pleas
Your attention pleas
Attention activists are fighting back against the pervasive influence of technology, writes Megan Nolan.
Warmed by the moon’s smile
Warmed by the moon’s smile
The moon has been keeping me company again this week, lifting itself into the evening sky with a calm, unhurried assurance.
Wonders of warrior’s grave revealed
Wonders of warrior’s grave revealed
King Nestor features prominently in Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey, as his drama of the Trojan wars unfolded.
Sandflies enjoying soggy summer
Sandflies enjoying soggy summer
Overcast, humid weather favours sandflies, which are starting to be reported.
After the show is over
After the show is over - the history that lived on
Heritage in Focus looks at the 1889-90 NZ and South Seas Exhibition, and what happened to some of buildings and materials after the event ended.
SUBSCRIBER
Best laid plans
SUBSCRIBER
Best laid plans
Dunedin’s past is littered with grand schemes that never actually happened.
The colour of erasure
The colour of erasure
This year’s colour bakes in the anxiety, Eva Wiseman writes.
SUBSCRIBER
Grabbing a nap by a pristine pond
SUBSCRIBER
Grabbing a nap by a pristine pond
There’s a self-indulgent pleasure in a nap, lying on a couch, cold wind blowing outside.
Bark microbes are climate giants
Bark microbes are climate giants
Trees are doing even more to benefit the climate than we thought.
Up close and mesmerised
Up close and mesmerised
The Shanghai Archaeological Forum is held biannually and I have been fortunate to have attended all six.
Ocean heat exploding
Ocean heat exploding
More heat accumulated in the ocean in 2025 than in any year since modern measurements began, an internationally recognised climate scientist from New Zealand, Dr Kevin Trenberth, says.
Hot tub astronomy in summer
Hot tub astronomy in summer
The western horizon from my Middlemarch place has improved markedly of late.
Toitū te whenua: Keeping your enemies close
Toitū te whenua - series 2: Keeping your enemies close
Fighting talk and words of defiance are forever etched into the history of Huriawa Peninsula, Matapura Ellison tells Tom McKinlay and Luke Chapman.
Turning to stars for inspiration
Turning to stars for inspiration
People have always looked up at the night sky and wondered. And we should keep on doing it, Jennifer Boland tells Rebecca Fox.
Preparing for anything
Preparing for anything
The big global climate crisis we’re doing our best to ignore, has plans for each of our communities, Paul Gorman writes.
Up to their new tricks
Up to their new tricks
Over the past week, the media have been reporting on a new discovery — that 450,000 years ago, Neanderthals were generating fire, far earlier than previously known.
A voice for peace in any language
A voice for peace in any language
It doesn’t feel tika (appropriate) to not acknowledge those who have passed in the Bondi Beach tragedy.
Marvels captured moment to moment
Marvels captured moment to moment
As this is the final Skywatch column for the year, it feels like the right moment to look back rather than up — though, of course, I’ve done plenty of both.
