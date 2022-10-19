Memories of knitting with Nana

Small batch knitting wool creator and pattern designer Michelle Joy. Photos: Luisa Apanui Photography

Warm afternoon sun spilled through the windows and lit up soft rows of knitting stitches forming in a young girl’s hand. Nearby, the sound of swift sliding taps faintly clicked as Nana sat knitting alongside the girl.

As the young girl grew, these fond memories of contented, supportive knitting experiences guided her and later inspired ,a knit business.

Nestled amid the picturesque peaks and glassy lakes of Wanaka, Michelle Joy offers an all-encompassing knitting business to the Otago and extended New Zealand community.

Quality and accessibility are at the heart of her company, The Woven Co, as it offers services to cover numerous knitting needs. From producing her own New Zealand-made wool yarns, to in-house designed knitting patterns and knit kits. The business also provides education and support to knitters at any stage, offering guidance through video tutorials, blog posts and community wide knit-alongs.

Chelsea (left) and Kylie model Woven Co pieces.

The company had gentle beginnings however, with Joy tucked in next to Nana, learning the foundations of knitting.

"As a little lady, I think I was 8, maybe a little bit younger, my nana taught me to knit. So my nana was a huge part of my life and to this day, some of my fondest memories are just knitting with her."

As Joy’s technical skills were fostered in sunshine knitting sessions, her creative thinking skills were nurtured alongside, Nana supporting her natural inclination to knit beyond the lines.

"From a really early age, I found it impossible to follow a pattern and my nana was really good about that. She never tried to get me to make what was on the page; she always just found ways to help me make what was in my head. So that was really nice."

With a tapestry of warm, sunlit memories for inspiration, integrated through technical knitting knowledge and creative problem solving skills, Joy possessed the freedom and technique to transform her knit visions into wearable form.

Kylie wearing Bomby.

She laced these skills throughout her life until taking a pivot, to move from the Auckland and her corporate career in logistics, freight and packaging, to Wanaka. There, a spark of curiosity initiated what was to become The Woven Co.

"I never intended to be a yarn producer or a knitwear designer. It was never on my radar. It's been an accidental fall into the business.

"Moving to Wanaka was at the heart of it. I fell in love with Wanaka and I knew that this would be my home. Although, I found that knitting wasn’t that accessible here, not compared to living in a big city, so that started me on a bit of a journey."

Clear alpine air offered space to ponder possible solutions to the challenge of knitting accessibility in rural communities. Joy swiftly partnered her creative drive for solutions and heart for local community to found a knitting club, creating an inviting knitting space for learners of any stage.

Joy says how empathic considerations of fellow knitters’ experiences supported the space’s development.

Ashley wearing Slouchy Sunday Vest.

"Accessibility is a huge thing, right? So what if you want to knit? How do you get started? Some people will obviously jump on YouTube, but most people want someone to teach them and just have that support and that’s where it started."

As Joy wove together a local knitting community, her enthusiasm for accessible teaching and personalised designs resonated. As a result the development of her own easy-to-read knitting patterns. A user-centred experience guided the pattern writing, as Joy reflected on her own difficulties, trying to follow classic knitting patterns.

"Mum and I would knit over the years together, when I was older. We would sit there supporting each other, trying to read a pattern and we were both good knitters, but they were never easy to follow, never.

"To teach people to knit and create a pattern, that’s in a language that is easy to follow and is enjoyable, that was at the heart."

Care for ease of the knitter, intertwined with a value for local, place-based connections and development, saw the company expand from knit tutorials and patterns, to locally sourced wool yarns.

Dean wearing Inside Out Beanie.

An encircling knit experience was created, with Joy considering multiple facets of a knitter’s journey, in her product developments.

"It's not just about the finished item, it's about your journey of making. What does it feel like in your hands? What knitting needles are using? You know, the first time you get a really sharp knife and cut a tomato, you realise that your blunt knife has been a nightmare. So knitting needles are like that, too, and wool is like that. A lot of people have a hard time learning to knit but it is because of their wools and tools."

An innovative mind met an established system of yarn production, generating natural challenges when addressing technical aspects of production.

Whenever she creates a new product, she crowdfunds to get it up and going to give the community an opportunity to support development of emerging products.

However, Joy’s insatiable problem-solving mindset forged a pathway ahead for the company’s yarn production.

Ruslee wearing Marlene.

"The journey of production has gone through many phases and the motto that I gave myself is: hold strong to my values, but be flexible in my method. Don't get stuck on a method, but get stuck on a value and find another way to get around this."

Recently she has moved the production of the yarn to Wellington where the first trial run has been successful so another trial is under way.

This means the company can finish the yarns themselves and offer the service to other New Zealand yarn producers.

It also means she can support local yarn production and other small businesses.

The aim is to build her own production and finishing house.

"My big value is love, and then New Zealand made, so the the fight to keep the production of yarn in New Zealand is what I'm working on at the moment and I think it's important work."