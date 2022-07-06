A place of winter warmth

Maggie Marilyn’s Home Away from Home is a space provided by the global fashion and sustainability brand, where clients can have an immersive, in-person fashion experience. PHOTO: LUISA APANUI

Grand peaks are coated in snow as temperatures dance below freezing: the signs are clear, the height and depth of winter are here.

Nestled in among the mountains of Lake Wanaka rests a reprieve from the elements — Maggie Marilyn’s Home Away from Home, a two-week fashion destination for southern style lovers, where warmth is found in the wrap of a woollen jumper, the cocoon of an over-sized puffer jacket and the cosy touch of a warm coffee in hand.

The Home Away from Home is a space provided by the global fashion and sustainability leader, where clients can have an immersive, interactive and restorative, in-person fashion experience. The home’s interior, designed by Katie Lockhart, offers a curated escape from the elements, where shoppers can feel and touch Maggie Marilyn’s Forever and Somewhere collections, where thoughtful conversations about fashion and sustainability are in abundance and where one can simply relax, sinking into a soft sofa set beside a decadent fireplace.

There, we are invited into the world of Maggie Marilyn, a fashion brand exemplary in its vision to see sustainable change in the fashion industry.

The brand’s founder, Maggie Hewitt, first realised her sense of home in the warm and coastal Bay of Islands. There she grew up, spending hours in nature, developing an understanding and care for the land.

"It’s so rugged and beautiful. I grew up on the coast and I spent so much of my upbringing on the water and outside and I think that really fostered this deep appreciation for the environment."

The coastal scenes of the North offer a distinct contrast to the mountainous landscapes of the South, yet Hewitt’s passion for the rugged landscapes and the natural environment weaves these locations together.

The quiet and spacious natural surrounds of her upbringing generated plentiful space for Hewitt to explore her creative skillset and fashion ideas.

PHOTO: LUISA APANUI

"I loved dreaming up different worlds. Coming from a small town, I aspired to what was going on in the big fashion capitals of the world, you know."

These aspirations led her to excel in the creative arts in high school and pursue a tertiary degree in fashion and sustainability from Auckland-based Whitecliffe College of Art and Design. The degree prioritised learning about the impact of fashion industry on the environment and it was there that Hewitt’s passion for sustainable fashion activism was awakened.

"It really opened my eyes to the negative impact that the fashion industry can have on its people and the environment and it really shocked me, you know. I came from a small town and always looked towards the industry as this beautiful, creative industry, that allowed you to dream and when I really saw what the industry was responsible for, it was pretty upsetting. I knew that if I was going to be part of the industry, I wanted to be part of the solution, to build a more equitable industry," Hewitt explains.

Since then, she has established her namesake, label Maggie Marilyn, demonstrating to the industry, a business that "puts people and planet first and can still be prosperous".

Maggie Marilyn currently holds an international presence in the fashion industry and considers their online retail space to be a global home. This sense of home has been transmuted from online to physical form through its Auckland-based brick and mortar stores. Its Home Away from Home set amid the snow-capped peaks of Wanaka extend the Maggie Marilyn sense of home to the South.

PHOTO: LUISA APANUI

Hewitt speaks of the intention of connection that inspire these homes.

"It’s been so special to be able to connect with people in person, I think especially out of a challenging two years. We are all so craving that in-person interaction and to be able to touch clothes in person."

The homes also offer a space to share knowledge about the sustainable fashion journey.

"For us, we don't just sell clothes, we are really trying to educate the customer on our values and mission and the importance of buying responsible fashion. So we had the ability to do that in a beautiful and meaningful way in real life."

Connection and environmental responsibility brought the Home Away from Home to life through Maggie Marilyn’s relationship with Lake Hawea Station, a merino station which provides the wool for the brand’s garments and is a fellow leader in sustainability, operating as New Zealand’s first Toitu carbon zero certified farm.

PHOTO: LUISA APANUI

"I have such a deep connection to the South Island from our work with the Lake Hawea station."

A sense of home is sacred and unique to all, yet it is guided by the connective threads of relationship with others and the natural environment. Maggie Marilyn has infused these concepts into fashion form through her distinct lens and offers this world of "home" to others.

"We always want it to feel like a sanctuary, you know, like home. Like the place you walk into and immediately breathe a sigh of relief and you're not distracted by the outside elements ... there will be a roaring fireplace and warm pastries and coffee, so hopefully people want to dust off their winter coats, leave those outside and just read, talk and relax."

To see

Maggie Marilyn’s Home Away from Home pop-up retail space is open until July 13. Visits by appointment only. Visitors can email info@maggiemarilyn.co.nz to book an appointment.

What is your favourite dinner to eat in front of the fire?

A beautiful winter soup with fresh locally harvested vegetables and warm crusty bread with salted butter.

What winter fabrics do you love to wrap up in?

New Zealand merino, always! A good winter wardrobe starts with a strong foundation and you just cant beat a Merino wool turtleneck or cardigan. Merino is one of the most technically advanced fibres; its temperature-regulating and has a natural breathability. Merino is also a renewable fibre that can be returned back to the land at end of life.

What book are you currently reading?

I am currently reading Emily Dickinson’s complete book of poems. It’s a great book that you can pick up and put down easily.

What is inspiring you, in the fashion industry lately?

It’s been encouraging to see, especially in the past couple of years, more brands acknowledge the importance of socially and environmentally responsible business practices. Specifically in the fashion industry, we’ve seen consumers become increasingly aware of the impact their consumption habits have on the health of the planet — so designing fashion that is socially and environmentally responsible is truly a win-win for both parties.

How do you love to wind down?

Dinner with girlfriends is my favourite way to round out a busy day or week. Nothing brings me more joy than sitting around a table with them, sharing food and laughing until our stomachs hurt.

