The decent things to do

Mana Rangatahi programme participants (from left) Ben Somerville (22), founder Heidi Renata, of INNOV8HQ, Mitchell Porter-Thomas (23) and Luke van der Vliet (21). PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Two events in the past week startled me with the difference between them. First was the call from Elon Musk to his Twitter team to either commit to hard work and long hours or take severance pay. The second was the Grand Business South Awards celebrating business excellence in the South. Both these events made me reflect — for very different reasons — on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 8, which is about "sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all".

"Decent work" is a term synonymous with a just transition and is often connected to the union movement. The International Labor Organisation sees decent work and productive employment as key aspects of reducing poverty and achieving fair globalisation.

In Aotearoa New Zealand the Council of Trade Unions uses the term "good work" and defines it as "work (mahi) that has a lasting positive impact on the worker, the employer, and the wider community. It is work that enhances the mana of workers, affords good pay and conditions, and where both employers and employees are treated with respect and dignity".

The CTU have eight elements of good work, including fair wages and economic security, freedom from exploitation, a worker voice, and work that is meaningful and fulfilling.

After watching the Business South awards finalists and winners I was struck by the way in which these businesses were creating "good work" for their employees . In contrast, the behaviour of Elon Musk, such as demanding employees work long hours at high intensity and firing people without process, seems far from that goal.

Changing workplace practices can be thought of as culture change. A framework to conceptualise culture change has been developed by a team of researchers led by Prof Janet Stephenson at the University of Otago’s Centre for Sustainability. It can help to make sense of the change needed for decent work and workplaces. The [Energy] Cultures Framework can help when thinking about change that might lead to excellence in organisational culture, through considering the three inter-related elements of material culture, practices and values/meanings. These elements dynamically operate to create a "culture" or way of doing things. Let’s think about this in relation to some of the things seen and heard at the Business South awards.

Materialities

What are the "things/stuff" that is needed for decent work cultures?

Creating space for people to work is the domain of Heidi Renata. Heidi was a finalist in two categories with INNOV8HQ; Māori Business and, for her role as chief energy officer, Excellence in Leadership. Heidi created INNOV8HQ in 2016 and it was the the world's first indigenous modelled co-working space and Aotearoa's first whānau-owned business marae. Co-working spaces are sites of collaboration, learning and knowledge transfer, and ecosystem development — they help nurture enterprises. Heidi describes it as a "business marae" to connect, resource and support. Alongside INNOV8HQ, Heidi has been instrumental in the development of the Mana Rangatahi programme that helps support youth entrepreneurship through mātauranga Māori principles. Heidi understands the role of space and place in developing good and decent work.

Practices

What are the practices that enable decent work?

The winner of the Young Entrepreneur Award was the inspiring Georgia Latu, of Pōtiki Poi, and she gave the audience three key challenges for their business practices. First, she challenged business leaders to incorporate neurodiversity across their team. Having a young brother with diverse needs, Georgia called on managers to create greater inclusivity and create good work for all. Second, Georgia challenged the business leaders to work with and listen to rangatahi/young people. Finally, she challenged the audience of business leaders to speak te reo Māori and incorporate te reo into everyday business practices. The message was clear — being inclusive matters.

Values/meanings

What are the values that enable decent work?

In her acceptance speech, the winner of the excellence in leadership award, Josie Spillane (chief executive, Highlands — Experience the Exceptional) read out the key core values by which she leads. These incorporated "leave it better than you found it". The values enable Josie to develop a workplace culture in which employees strive to be excellent, motivated by values that drive "good and decent work".

Developing good and decent work cultures requires aligning the framework elements — material things (what we have), the practices (what we do) and values/meanings (what we think) — to that end. Failure to do so can create cultures of distrust, exploitation, dissatisfaction and fear.

To meet SDG #8, managers such as Elon Musk have the opportunity to lead with clear values and mana/integrity, create an inclusive environment, and demonstrate compassion for their workers. The award finalists from Ōtepoti Dunedin are doing that and building decent work for all.

Mr Musk could learn a thing or two.

Sara Walton is an associate professor of sustainability and business at the Otago Business School, University of Otago. Each week in this column, one of a panel of writers addresses issues of sustainability.