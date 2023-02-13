Linking the local to the global

Local responses to the climate crisis can align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

"Climate action plans" is a set of words I first heard as a starry-eyed second-year undergraduate at the University of Madras. It had still not reached buzz-words status, nor was it being taken seriously as a policy document. To my quiet, personal surprise here I am researching it many moons later, looking at what features make a sound, feasible climate action plan.

In its simplest essence, a climate action plan is a collection of data, aspirations, decisions and proposed actions. It is both a socio-technical declaration of intent and an economic-political call to action. Finding common ground between these various sides of a climate action plan is the dream and nightmare of many a communal agency, such as your local council.

Today the adverse effects of anthropogenic climate change are a reality we no longer can avoid. So, climate actions plans have gone from being nice-to-haves to must-haves. And a workshopped, well-crafted and feasible climate action plan can be the driver of real change at the micro level of communal and local sectors.

A trend we are starting to see in climate policy is the micro to macro level translation of aspirations and realities. In general, this is due to shared resources, shared legislation, local context and common inspiration. Encouraging and sustaining interdependencies between micro-level plans and macro-level policy and reporting structures provides a pathway for aligning local plans to international standards — especially the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).

The UN-SDGs, as they are acronymed, are a universal call to action towards protecting our environment, eradicating poverty and promoting peace and prosperity for all without discrimination. Seeking this nested alignment between the local, national and the global can seem like a daunting and even an unnecessary task. But in reality, the localisation of the UN-SDGs is not only a hot topic, but a necessary one. It has bilateral benefits, wherein the UN-SDGs benefit from our local insights and uniqueness in the global narrative, and we benefit from the structure and composite knowledge they bring to our action plan.

At the end of the day, climate change is a global issue with localised drivers and influences. Localising the UN-SDGs focuses on the alignment to local climate needs and culture. It paves the way for ease of management and quicker response for climate solutions and climate narratives. Finally, it allows for the data related to climate action plans to be more succinct, deliberate and faithful to the local context.

Localisation also paves the path for policies to be adopted faster, better stakeholder engagement and less deliberation on mitigation and adaptation responsibilities. It shifts the climate action narrative from the cause-problem-consequence loop to a more circular, pragmatic facts-possibilities-values-communication cycle. This more pragmatic approach treats anthropogenic climate change as a reality of our society.

Because of society’s actions in the past and the present, the future of our society is at risk. There is justice in identifying the victims of climate change consequences and the perpetrators of the causes and problems. But when there are economic, social and political imbalances between the victims and perpetrators, how is that fair play for the victims? A pragmatic approach to climate action plans puts the focus back in the hands of the people.

Coming back to the starry-eyed second-year undergraduate in Madras, she has come a long way. She has been lucky enough to be involved in the climate action responses for her local church, postgraduate climate network and for communal organisations in a quaint island off the coast of Auckland. Never think you are too small, too local, to be part of the bigger picture of steering our climate behaviours for a better future for our children and their children.

Indie Venkatraman is a master’s student in the department of accountancy and finance, University of Otago. She is also an elder at Knox Church, a CA ANZ student representative for Otago and a steering group member with He Kaupapa Hononga, Otago’s Climate Change Research Network. Each week in this column writers address issues of sustainability.