Mountain areas at risk

Peruvian glacier. PHOTO: TNS

People in high mountain areas of Asia are most exposed to the risk of flooding caused by melting glaciers, a University of Canterbury researcher’s new study says.

About onemillion people there live within 10km of a glacial lake.

The study found the areas with the highest potential for glacial lake outburst flood impacts included India, Pakistan and China.

The Andes, Peru and Bolivia in particular, were other areas of concern, with similar potential for flooding but fewer published research studies to date. Since 1990, the number of glacial lakes in the Andes region has increased by 93%.