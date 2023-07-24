Monday, 24 July 2023

Transforming systems

    A guide from Motu Economic and Public Policy Research explores how major disruptive changes that are likely to worsen inequality, could be turned into "just transitions" that work for all.

    Climate change, rapid technological change, employment changes in regions and the transition to renewable energy are all listed as opportunities for a just transition, where communities come together to solve problems and transform unfair systems.