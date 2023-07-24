Transforming systems

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A guide from Motu Economic and Public Policy Research explores how major disruptive changes that are likely to worsen inequality, could be turned into "just transitions" that work for all.
Climate change, rapid technological change, employment changes in regions and the transition to renewable energy are all listed as opportunities for a just transition, where communities come together to solve problems and transform unfair systems.