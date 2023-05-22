WMO warns of heat

Firefighters at a wildfire in British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Reuters

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) is warning that there is a 98% likelihood that at least one of the next five years will be the hottest on record, thanks to the combination of El Nino and climate change.

The latest global Annual to Decadal Climate Update also warns there is a 66% chance that annual global surface temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5degC above pre-industrial levels for at least one of the next five years.

While this does not mean that the earth will permanently exceed the 1.5degC level specified in the Paris Agreement, the WMO is sounding the alarm that it will be breached on a temporary basis with increasing frequency.