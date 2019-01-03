Baby twins plus son equal very busy life

winter_1.jpg Brothers (from left) Nolan, James and Avery sit with mum, Aroha Winter, outside their Invercargill home. Photos: Supplied

When Aroha Winter clocks off from her full-time job at an Invercargill accounting firm, her real job begins.

Her duties as an administrator would almost seem trivial on arriving home to her identical-twin baby boys and 3-year-old son.

Twelve-month-old twins Nolan and Avery, who are just starting to find their feet, are more than a handful. Throw in a toddler and a full-time job and even Aroha is left wondering how she copes.

''I'm really tired,'' she said, laughing at her own understatement.

''For the first 6 months, I felt like a milking cow. That's all I was doing, every two hours.

winter_2_0.jpg Brothers Nolan, James and Avery Winter.

It would take two hours to breastfeed and pump and then I'd have a rest and then rinse and repeat.

''It was just madness.''

With the boys turning one in September, Aroha decided it was time to go back to work.

Her mornings start at 5.30am, launching the struggle of feeding the twins one at a time, while the other vies for her love and attention.

Then she wakes her toddler, James, who, wanting to be like his brothers, has reverted to hand-feeding so he's not missing out on any attention of his own.

''It makes our day a little bit longer but you do what you've got to do to help them adjust.''

When it comes to getting everyone where they need to be, when they need to be, it's ''all about routine''.

''Everyone's on the same schedule. Even if they're not ready to get up, you have to get them up.''

The difficulties of feeding, changing, and chasing the twins, however, is nothing compared with the trauma faced by Aroha and her husband Troy in having them in the first place.

Before becoming pregnant with James, the pair suffered through a miscarriage and were also forced to terminate another pregnancy due to a cephalic disorder known as anencephaly.

While her pregnancy with James was ''relatively normal'' and he was born a healthy baby boy in 2015, yet another miscarriage was to soon follow.

After such harrowing experiences, the pair were understandably apprehensive when Aroha fell pregnant soon afterwards and the scan showed twins.

The babies were monoamniotic-monochorionic twins, meaning they shared a placenta but had two separate umbilical cords, which posed its own risks for their survival.

Aroha remembers calling her husband, who was unable to attend the scan due to a sick James, and told him he needed to sit down.

''It's not bad news, but it's definitely news,'' she remembered telling him.

''I remember being happy about being pregnant again but at the same time, It was just that constant worry.''

The pair kept the news to themselves, only telling family up north about the pregnancy at 28 weeks. Anyone who noticed Aroha's bulging stomach was told the news wasn't being shared with anyone.

''We could have lost them at any time. I was in such a constant state of anxiety.''

However, after months of being on edge, daily scans, and a month's stint in Dunedin's neonatal intensive care unit, Nolan and Avery, two healthy baby boys, were born, and life would never be the same.

Some days it ''definitely'' gets a bit too much to handle, but she had some key tips to remaining sane and ''recharging''.

''I make sure I get my 'me time'. When the boys are napping I make sure I read my books or watching something trashy on TV.''

But the real trick was having ''the best husband in the world'', she said.

Troy, a shift worker at the Tiwai smelter, keeps on top of the housework and does what he can to keep the house running smoothly.

''I couldn't do it without him. It's crazy. Even with two people it's crazy.

''But at the same time, after everything that we went through, I don't think I would change it if it meant not having the family that we have.''