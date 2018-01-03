Be prepared for smoky, zesty, creamy combo

Angelo Georgalli shares his enthusiasm for fresh New Zealand produce and game with recipes from his book The Game Chef.

Hot Smoked Salmon Risotto. Photo: Sally Greer.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: Up to 25 minutes | Serves 2-3

Achieving this quality of food in the wilderness is not difficult - honestly! You just have to be prepared. The smokiness of the salmon works extremely well with the creaminess and zestiness of the risotto

Ingredients

200g salmon, skin on

2 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

2 Tbsp roughly chopped fresh dill

1 tsp lemon pepper

Juice of one and a half lemons

4 Tbsp melted butter

1 shallot, sliced

300g Arborio rice

75-150ml dry white wine

1L fish stock

Salt and pepper

3 Tbsp mascarpone cheese

2 Tbsp finely grated

Parmesan cheese

Zest of 1 lemon

TO SERVE

Extra chopped dill

Lemon zest

Lemon wedges

Salt and pepper

EQUIPMENT

Smoker

Manuka branches/manuka chips

Method

Score one side of the salmon with small diagonal cuts to prepare it for the smoker. Place the smoker on the heat and add the manuka chips/branches.

Poke half the garlic and dill into the cuts on the salmon. Season with lemon pepper and two-thirds of the lemon juice, ensuring the seasoning gets into the cuts. Place the salmon in the smoker, seasoned-side up, and smoke for 15 minutes. Once cooked, remove the smoker from the heat and set aside.

In a hot frying pan melt the butter until it turns a nutty brown colour. Brown the shallot and the remaining garlic, then stir in the rice.

The Game Chef by Angelo Georgalli, Beatnik Publishing, RRP 44.99, beatnikshop.com Gradually add some of the wine and then a ladleful of the fish stock, stirring constantly so that the risotto does not dry out. Add the rest of the wine and ladlefuls of the fish stock as the rice absorbs the liquid.

Add the remaining lemon juice and season with a mixture of salt, pepper and lemon pepper and continue to reduce. After about 25 minutes, or once the rice takes on a creamy texture, remove the pan from the heat.

Remove the salmon from the smoker and peel off the skin.

Return the pan to the heat and stir in the mascarpone, Parmesan, lemon zest and remaining dill.

Divide the risotto between plates and garnish with dill, lemon zest, a lemon wedge, and salt and pepper to taste. Using your fingers, carefully lift the salmon flesh off the bone and arrange on top of each serving of risotto.