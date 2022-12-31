Celebration of success

Nico Porteous celebrates his gold medal at the Olympics. Photo: Getty Images

Nico Porteous

Freeskier

"BOOM".

There really is no better way to describe Nico Porteous’ year.

The pumped-up Wanaka freeskier had just aced his first run in the final of the men’s freeski halfpipe at the Winter Olympics in Beijing and celebrated with a "boom" at the bottom of the course.

It is the verbal fist-pump of his generation and why not express some emotion? The then 20-year-old had taken a cast iron grip of the gold medal and he was not letting go.

Porteous, who won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, went into the final as the favourite and emerged as the first New Zealand man to win a Winter Olympic gold medal.

He had drawn inspiration from Wanaka snowboarder

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who claimed New Zealand’s first ever gold medal with a stunning effort in the women’s slopestyle days earlier.

"If you had told me ... that in the same year you’d win X Games and the Olympics I would not believe you," he said at the time.

"I’m definitely just going to cherish this and forever hold on to [the memory]."

So will we.

His older brother Miguel was also competing in the event and finished in 11th place.

He was there to celebrate Nico’s gold medal effort.

Porteous was later named as the New Zealand team flag bearer for the closing ceremony.

"To be asked to lead that team into the closing moments of the most successful games we’ve ever had is a true honour. I’m really, really humbled to get the opportunity."

Porteous injured his knee after the Olympics and is expected to return the the slopes in January.

— Adrian Seconi

New Dunedin mayor Jules Radich accepts a congratulatory phone call in October. Photo: ODT Files

Jules Radich

Mayor

Before 2022 began, Jules Radich had declared he wanted to be Dunedin’s mayor.

By the end of the year, he had the job.

Mr Radich was overwhelmed by a barrage of text messages and phone calls on October 8 when news of his mayoralty win started to get around.

His diary has since filled up with meetings, events, discussions and on-the-job training.

The new mayor is sworn in. Photo: ODT Files

During his term as a Dunedin city councillor, Mr Radich emerged as the leading contender to unseat the Green Party-endorsed Aaron Hawkins for the mayoralty.

Mr Radich tapped into concerns about the council seeming to pay insufficient attention to what communities wanted.

He was a staunch advocate for retaining the State Highway 1 pair of one-way routes in the central city, he was a critic of some aspects of the George St redevelopment and he wanted a groyne reinstated at St Clair Beach.

His campaign, leading a ticket called Team Dunedin, was highly visible.

Mr Radich advocated an approach he called active participation, or active listening and positive action.

He won the mayoralty convincingly, providing him with a clear mandate to steer the council in a different direction.

— Grant Miller

Chris Ehmann is not afraid to tell it like it is. Photo: ODT Files

Chris Ehmann

Business advocate

The past year has seen more than its fair share of challenges for the hospitality and tourism sectors, as crippling staff shortages have stymied opportunities for a genuine recovery.

While many business owners and managers have busied themselves with day-to-day operations — more than a few have regularly taken on housekeeping roles to support their staff — one has often gone in to bat for his colleagues and competitors up and down the country.

Hilton Queenstown general manager Chris Ehmann has not been afraid to tell it like it is, both locally and nationally, calling out the Government, particularly Immigration New Zealand, in the hopes of ensuring the sectors can attract and retain vital staff.

In May, for example, Mr Ehmann made national headlines after telling the Otago Daily Times tourists would end up sleeping in unclean rooms, because there would be too few staff available to clean them.

At the time, he said as excited as the industry was about the promise of international visitors, who started arriving from May, "all of us are scared beyond belief about staffing".

He has continued to fight for the industries and lobby on their behalf whenever possible to get a much-needed migrant workforce back into the country, quickly.

— Tracey Roxburgh

General manager of Night ’n Day Foodstores Ltd Matthew Lane has been a voice for change. Photo: Supplied

Matthew Lane

Supermarket businessman

Ever-increasing supermarket prices have been met by desperate calls for industry regulation and few have been more vocal than Matthew Lane, the general manager of Night ’n Day.

For years the market has been dominated by Foodstuffs and Woolworths, which own or license Pak’nSave, New World, Countdown, Four Square and FreshChoice.

Throughout the past two years Mr Lane has advocated for the Government to force the duopoly to open up their wholesale sectors to smaller players, which would allow for more competition and in turn lower prices.

The son of Night ’n Day founders Denise and Andrew Lane, Mr Lane began his role as general manager in 2019.

In November 2021 he appeared before the Commerce Commission as part of a panel to encourage it to take action.

Many times he has spoken openly about the impacts of the closed market, and how it negatively affected Night ’n Day and customers around the country.

He eagerly welcomed the increased competition that came with the arrival of Costco, an international wholesale chain which opened its first New Zealand store in Auckland this year.

Earlier this year the Government promised it would take action against the duopoly if it was not satisfied with how they opened up their wholesaling by the end of 2022, which Mr Lane described as a "very positive result".

— Wyatt Ryder