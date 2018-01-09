Change your point of view

Act like a child to photograph a child and get down on the ground to their level. This will usually put the child more at ease, give you a more interesting perspective and also make it easier to communicate with your subject.

Shooting from a low angle is also a good technique to tidy up a background. If you photograph a car from tarseal level a lot of distracting clutter in the background is cut from the image.

Likewise, if you photographed the car from up a ladder you can also tidy the background by having just the road as the backdrop.