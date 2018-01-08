Chilli Beef Topped with Herb Scones

I lived away from New Zealand for 25 years and every time I came home to Mum’s, no matter how long I’d been away, the first thing I’d do was look in the fridge, and the first thing we’d talk about would be what to have for dinner. This is one of Mum’s hearty, old-school, delicious recipes and is exactly the kind of thing I’d want to eat — food that feeds the soul. After a trip home to Mum’s I’m definitely well fed, looked after and recharged.

Josh Emett in action in his kitchen. Photos: Kelly Lindsay

Serves 6-8 Time: 45 minutes, plus 1 hour 35 minutes inactive

INGREDIENTS

For the chilli:

2 Tbsp rice bran oil

1 kg beef rump steak, cubed

1 large red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 × 400g cans kidney beans, drained

2 × 400g cans tomatoes

1½ tsp chilli powder, or fresh red chilli, chopped (to taste)

good pinch cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp brown sugar

sea salt and pepper

small sprig rosemary, leaves picked and finely chopped

sour cream, to serve

For the scones:

2 cups self-raising flour

60g butter, cold, diced

1/3 cup grated tasty cheese

¼ tsp dried mustard powder

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh herbs (e.g. thyme, oregano, parsley or basil), or substitute

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup + cup milk, divided

1 Tbsp melted butter

small handful rosemary flowers, or other soft fresh herbs, to garnish

METHOD

Prepare the chilli: Preheat oven to 150degC. Heat oil in large, heavy-based saucepan over a medium-high heat. Brown the beef in 2-3 batches to avoid overcrowding the saucepan, transferring browned beef to a plate or bowl. Once all beef is browned, reduce the heat to low, place onion and garlic in the saucepan and cook for 2 minutes until it begins to soften, stirring occasionally. Stir browned beef, beans, tomatoes, chilli, cayenne and sugar into the saucepan and season generously with salt and pepper. Transfer chilli to a large oven-proof dish, cover and cook for 1¼ hours, or until meat is tender and liquid has reduced to a thick sauce. Stir in rosemary and keep warm while making scone mixture.

Prepare the scones: Increase oven temperature to 190degC. Sift flour into a large bowl. Rub butter into flour with your fingertips until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Stir in cheese, mustard and herbs, and season generously with salt and pepper. Make a well in the centre and pour in 1 cup of milk. Use a bread knife to very lightly mix in the milk to form a soft, slightly sticky dough. Roll out on a floured surface to 1 cm thick and use a floured cutter or glass to cut rounds approximately 5cm in diameter. Transfer the beef to a pie dish and flatten smooth. Arrange the scones lightly on top of the chilli and brush with the remaining milk. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the scones have risen and are dark golden on top. Brush with butter to glaze and sprinkle with rosemary flowers to garnish. Serve chilli and scones hot, with sour cream on the side.

Tips

The chilli can be made in advance. Rewarm it before topping with fresh scone dough and baking as directed. Scone dough scraps can be gently reformed, rolled, cut and baked on a baking tray. Match with Craggy Range Gimblett Gravels Vineyard Hawke’s Bay Syrah.

Recipe © Alison Lambert. Reproduced from My Mother’s Kitchen, published by Potton & Burton, available nationwide.