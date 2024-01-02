A city takes shape ...

Workers rest on the steel framework during construction of the Dunedin Chief Post Office. The Stock Exchange clock can be seen behind them, with a view up Princes St towards the Octagon. This photograph was first published in the Evening Star on January 8, 1935. PHOTO: PHOTOGRAPHER UNKNOWN, HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — TE UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA

Hocken Collections recently launched a new Digital Collections website, providing access to digitised content from across its holdings.

This is a major upgrade of the old Hocken Snapshop site.

It brings improvements to the quality of the images and information, a new design and additional functionality, and the release of over 15,000 more images made available online for the first time.

The site can be accessed at: https://hocken.recollect.co.nz/