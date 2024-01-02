Tuesday, 2 January 2024

A city takes shape ...

    Workers rest on the steel framework during construction of the Dunedin Chief Post Office. The...
    Workers rest on the steel framework during construction of the Dunedin Chief Post Office. The Stock Exchange clock can be seen behind them, with a view up Princes St towards the Octagon. This photograph was first published in the Evening Star on January 8, 1935. PHOTO: PHOTOGRAPHER UNKNOWN, HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — TE UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA
    Hocken Collections recently launched a new Digital Collections website, providing access to digitised content from across its holdings.

    This is a major upgrade of the old Hocken Snapshop site.

    It brings improvements to the quality of the images and information, a new design and additional functionality, and the release of over 15,000 more images made available online for the first time.

    The site can be accessed at: https://hocken.recollect.co.nz/

     