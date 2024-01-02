A city takes shape ...

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hocken Collections recently launched a new Digital Collections website, providing access to digitised content from across its holdings.
This is a major upgrade of the old Hocken Snapshop site.
It brings improvements to the quality of the images and information, a new design and additional functionality, and the release of over 15,000 more images made available online for the first time.
The site can be accessed at: https://hocken.recollect.co.nz/